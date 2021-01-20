Honor Credit Union to award 23 high school seniors with $1,000 scholarship

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Honor Credit Union recently announced it will support local outstanding high school seniors with the annual Honor Credit Union Community Commitment Scholarship. The credit union will award a $1,000 scholarship to 23 graduating high school or home school seniors throughout Honor’s communities.

The Community Commitment Scholarship has been awarded to students for more than 10 years, which Honor officials said is an example of its dedication to education.

To be considered for the scholarship, the student must be a primary account holder at Honor Credit Union. The graduating senior must complete an online application detailing their academic performance and community involvement. In addition, applicants will be asked to provide a 300- to 400-word essay explaining how they have made their community a better place.

The deadline to apply for the Community Commitment Scholarship is March 15.

Applications must be submitted online. Applications delivered to an Honor member center will not be considered. Scholarship winners will be contacted and announced in late April. To access the application form and view the complete list of requirements, visit honorcu.com/scholarship.