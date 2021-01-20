James “Jeff” Nelund, of Dowagiac

March 7, 1960 — Jan. 16, 2021

James “Jeff” Nelund, 60, of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Hanson Hospice in Stevensville. He was born March 7, 1960, in South Bend, Indiana to Jimmie and Jean (Hust) Nelund.

Jeff is survived by his father, Jimmie; his brother, John (Martha) Nelund; and his fiancée, Becky McGrew. He is preceded in death by his mother, Jean.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, Dowagiac.