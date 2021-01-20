Robert L. Hullinger, of Niles

July 24, 1939 — Jan. 18, 2021

Robert L. Hullinger, 81, of Niles, passed away at Hanson Hospice in Stevensville on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.

Robert was born on July 24, 1939, to the late Ray and Inez (Kelver) Hullinger in Crumstown, Indiana.

After graduating from Niles High School, Robert went on to join the Army serving during the same time as Elvis, while in Germany. Robert was retired from Niles Precision Company, following 35 years of service. He also owned and operated Hully’s Bait and Tackle Shop in Niles.

Robert was an active member of the Niles AMVETS Post 1978 in Niles. When time allowed, Robert enjoyed fishing, hunting watching NASCAR and was an avid golfer. Robert also looked forward to having a good time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William C. Hullinger Sr. and Ray Hullinger Jr.

Robert is survived by his children, Cort Hullinger (Diane Wilson), of Niles, Vikki (Tony) Wetzel, of Niles, Scott Hullinger (Jennifer Mock), of Ferndale, Michigan; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and close friends.

A service to celebrate Robert’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home with a time of visitation beginning at noon. Services will conclude with Full Military Honors provided by the U. S. Army and American Legion Post 51.

Memorial contributions may be made in Robert Hullinger’s memory to the AMVETS Post 1978 at 1117 E. Bertrand Road, Niles, MI 49120.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

