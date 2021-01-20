expand
January 21, 2021

SMC announces fall honor rolls

By Submitted

Published 1:34 pm Wednesday, January 20, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College named 50 students to president’s list for the September-December 2020 fall semester.

Students honored on president’s list must earn a perfect 4.0 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale while carrying a full study load of at least 12 credits.

The 138 students making dean’s list achieved at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale while carrying a full study load.

Students honored include:

President’s list:

  • Taylor Masse, of Buchanan
  • Hailey Christopher, of Cassopolis
  • William Poitras, of Cassopolis
  • Elizabeth Babler, of Dowagiac
  • Robert Bressler, of Dowagiac
  • Alicea Cole, of Dowagiac
  • Thomas Pence, of Dowagiac
  • Jossalyn Rogalski, of Dowagiac
  • Hannah Wilson, of Dowagiac
  • Caleigh Campbell, of Edwardsburg
  • Jackson Hoover, of Edwardsburg
  • Ellie Stankiewicz, of Edwardsburg
  • Shawn Calhoun, of Niles
  • Adam Irons, of Niles
  • Brenna Lewis, of Niles
  • Stephanie Palmisano, of Niles
  • Lauren Schauer, of Niles
  • Anmol Singh, of Niles
  • Anna Topping, of Niles
  • Kaitlyn Owen, of Vandalia

 

Dean’s list:

  • Cole Lee, of Buchanan
  • Zachary Ryman, of Buchanan
  • Gary Cooper, of Cassopolis
  • Hilbert Evans, of Cassopolis
  • Isabelle Ferguson, of Cassopolis
  • Deanna Johnson, of Cassopolis
  • Khantharee Ratsamy, of Cassopolis
  • Ian Rix, of Cassopolis
  • Mikaela Valdez, of Cassopolis
  • Ethan Wagner, of Cassopolis
  • Brittany Wenger, of Cassopolis
  • Olivia Wildes, of Cassopolis
  • Sarah Wold, of Cassopolis
  • William Craft, of Dowagiac
  • Cody Dorman, of Dowagiac
  • Kailey Fear, of Dowagiac
  • Brady Haas, of Dowagiac
  • Alyssa Haskins, of Dowagiac
  • Ashley Hmurovich, of Dowagiac
  • Leticia Marquez, of Dowagiac
  • Olivia McLaughlin, of Dowagiac
  • Arianne Morseau, of Dowagiac
  • Bianca Pickens, of Dowagiac
  • Desiree Raab, of Dowagiac
  • Carrie Strauss, of Dowagiac
  • Amanda Wilson, of Dowagiac
  • Harleigh Besaw, of Edwardsburg
  • Brayden Burgess, of Edwardsburg
  • Cody Closson, of Edwardsburg
  • Taylor Kendall, of Edwardsburg
  • Hannah Philpot, of Edwardsburg
  • Jarod Siguenza, of Edwardsburg
  • Hunter Geisler, of Galien
  • Loryn Bartley, of Niles
  • Collin Bohn, of Niles
  • Chrissie Burnham, of Niles
  • Matthew Carlson, of Niles
  • Davie Colburn, of Niles
  • Elijah Craft, of Niles
  • Ashley Davis, of Niles
  • Chandler Dodd, of Niles
  • Leah Eaton, of Niles
  • Jason Echeverria, of Niles
  • Aliyah Farhan, of Niles
  • Shelby Ison, of Niles
  • Melissa Johnson, of Niles
  • Thierry Kenko, of Niles
  • Hayley Lloyd, of Niles
  • Elena Loucks, of Niles
  • Eric Loucks, of Niles
  • Elizabeth Ojeda, of Niles
  • Grace Orpurt, of Niles
  • Michael Robles, of Niles
  • Carson Schiele, of Niles
  • Jared Sergio, of Niles
  • Brittney Shank, of Niles
  • Dana Thompson, of Niles
  • Luke Tolley, of Niles

