expand
Ad Spot

January 21, 2021

Andrews University’s urban design studio arrives in Buchanan to kickoff revitalization project

By Submitted

Published 2:42 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021

BUCHANAN — The Andrews University Urban Design Studio led by Professor Andrew von Maur arrived in Buchanan on Wednesday for their first field visit.

The students have been engaged by the City of Buchanan, named The Nicest Place in America 2020 by Reader’s Digest, to reimagine redevelopment opportunities in Buchanan. The first day included walking the city and touring the downtown, redevelopment parcels, recreational areas, historic buildings and the city’s waterfront.

“There’s a lot of excitement in this group to work with the leadership and residents to discuss what could be in Buchanan,” von Maur said on Wednesday.

City Manager Heather Grace and Community Development Director, Rich Murphy, joined the students for their first visit.

“There is so much positive energy in Buchanan right now. This is really perfect timing to kick off this project. The students want to hear what residents envision for the future of Buchanan,” Grace said.

The Urban Design Studio will be working in Buchanan for the entire semester. Residents can follow the project on Andrews University School of Architecture and Design and City of Buchanan Facebook pages, through regular media releases and through stakeholder and public input meetings that will be scheduled throughout the project.

“The goal of the project is to provide a roadmap for the next wave of revitalization in Buchanan,” said Rich Murphy, community development director.

More News

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Cass County deputy saves dog from icy pond

Slow vaccine rollout hinders southwest Michigan distribution

Andrews University’s urban design studio arrives in Buchanan to kickoff revitalization project

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Cass County

Cass County deputy saves dog from icy pond

Berrien County

Slow vaccine rollout hinders southwest Michigan distribution

Buchanan

Andrews University’s urban design studio arrives in Buchanan to kickoff revitalization project

Berrien County

Berrien County vaccine supplies remain limited, residents urged to have continued patience

Buchanan

‘Freddie the Stoner’ says Jimmy Kimmel changed his life

Cassopolis

Dowagiac charity campaign doubles fundraising goal

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Innovation Academy sees increased interest as students prepare for second semester

Cass County

Cassopolis woman injured in Pokagon Township three-vehicle crash

Berrien County

Cocaine, pistol discovered in search warrant on Phoenix Street in Niles

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Berrien County

Berrien County launching survey to investigate broadband connectivity

Cass County

Cass County Fair announces 2021 book cover contest

Brandywine Education

SMC announces fall honor rolls

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union to award 23 high school seniors with $1,000 scholarship

Cass County

Lewis Cass ISD to become Heritage Southwest ISD

Cass County

Cass County Meals on Wheels workers save client from natural gas leak

News

Niles Township Board discusses e-bikes, public works equipment

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 540,115 cases, 13,865 deaths

Cassopolis

LEE celebrates MLK Day with virtual event

Cass County

Cass County Probate Court urges public to prepare for vaccination of incapacitated family members

Buchanan

Southwest Michigan wineries adapt to continued mandates

Brandywine Education

MEC accepting scholarship applications

Cass County

Bonine House to honor COVID-19 victims with light ceremony