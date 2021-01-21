expand
January 21, 2021

Cass County deputy saves dog from icy pond

By Staff Report

Published 4:07 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021

PENN TOWNSHIP — A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy saved a dog from an icy fate Thursday.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that deputies of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for help in the 56000 block of White Temple Road in Penn Township on Thursday.

The caller advised the Cass County Dispatch that a dog had fallen through the ice in a pond and was unable to get out.

Deputy Taryn Shields responded to the scene and found the dog was struggling to stay above water. Shields then went out onto the ice and rescued the dog.

In the effort to rescue the dog, Shields also went through the ice but was able to get a hold of the dog and both returned to shore safely.

Behnke said that both Shields and the dog, Leo, have warmed up and are doing fine.

