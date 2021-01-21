Cassopolis woman injured in Pokagon Township three-vehicle crash

POKAGON TOWNSHIP — A Cassopolis woman was injured when a driver failed to stop at the intersection of Pokagon Highway and Wilbur Hill Road in Pokagon Township Wednesday evening.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Nicholas Baker, 22, of Dowagiac, was driving east on Pokagon Highway at 5:21 p.m. Thursday when he failed to stop in an assured clear distance. His vehicle struck another vehicle driven by Rebekah Jones, 38, of Dowagiac.

Baker’s car struck a third vehicle driven by Lashell Phipps, of Cassopolis. Her vehicle was launched across the lanes, left the roadway and came to a rest in the trees to the northeast.

Phipps was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for her injuries.

Seat belts were used by all involved. Airbags did not deploy in any of the vehicle.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Cass Central Fire Department and Pride Care Ambulance assisted at the scene.