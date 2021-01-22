Oscar Recio, of Niles

May 13, 1962 — Jan. 19, 2021

Oscar Recio, 58, of Niles, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.

Oscar was born on May 13, 1962, to Juan and Susie (Ramos) Recio in Miami, Florida.

After graduating from Brandywine High School, Oscar went on to enlist in the U.S. Navy and served his country proudly from 1980-1986. He had most recently been an employee of Pilking-ton NSG in Niles. Oscar was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church in Niles.

Oscar was a sports enthusiast and an avid fan of University of Michigan and Detroit Lions football as well as a Detroit Tigers and Red Wings fan. Oscar also enjoyed quiet times outdoors, always nurturing cats and birds. Oscar carried a sense of calm wherever he went and will be remembered for his unique sense of humor.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Lucy Recio Hagey, who passed in 2005.

Oscar is survived by his parents, Juan and Susie Recio, of Niles; his siblings, Juan Recio, Jr., of Edgewood, New Mexico, Marcelino Recio of Las Vegas, Nevada, Antonio Recio of Smyrna, Ten-nessee, Dolores (Patrick) McGrath of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Amelia (Patrick) McFadden of Hampton, Virginia; his brother-in-law, John Hagey of Morgantown, North Carolina. He will also be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Niles with Recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St Mark Catholic Church in Niles, celebrated by his cousin, Father Vito Martinez of Chicago, as well as Brother Dennis Meyers, C.S.C., of St. Mark Catholic Church. Full Military Honors will be rendered at the interment at Calvary Cemetery in Niles.

Due to COVID restrictions, mask will be required, social distancing practiced as well as limited seating. Others may witness the rosary, the mass and interment services on our website shortly following the services.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com

