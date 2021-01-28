Cass County 4-H seeks SPIN Club coordinator

CASSOPOLIS — Hailey Harman, Cass County 4-H program coordinator, recently announced the addition of an AmeriCorps position that will be shared between Cass and Van Buren counties.

This person, the 4-H SPIN Club coordinator, will be responsible for planning and organizing 10 special interest groups in area schools and/or partners. SPIN (special interest) groups will focus on science technology, engineering, arts and math, utilizing the 4-H SPIN Club guide, planning worksheet and record of finances.

Harman states, “We are looking forward to the addition of an outgoing, confident person that has a passion for STEAM, and that is able to work in a fast-paced virtual environment,” Harman said. “I would encourage our college students interested in a flexible work schedule to apply for this position. There will be a $7,140 (pretax) stipend that will be distributed bi-weekly and upon successful completion of service, there will be an educational award of $3,097.50 (pretax) made.”

This position is will start in mid-February or early March and will end in September 2021. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and meet other minimum qualifications. Those interested in seeing the full job description should email Harman at the address listed below.

Interested candidates should submit a resume and cover letter to Hailey Harman at harmanha@msu.edu as soon as possible, officials said.