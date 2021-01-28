expand
January 30, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 556,109 cases, 14,491 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 5:00 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 9,985 COVID-19 cases and 204 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Van Buren County reported 4,438 cases and 81 deaths.

Cass County reported 3,365 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths

Berrien County has reported 8,379 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 556,109 COVID-19 cases and 14,491 related deaths.

