LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Asking the right question

In a recent interview, Nancy Pelosi was asked what guided her in making decisions. She said she always asked herself how it affected children. This is a wonderful guide. Children have been taken from their parents at the border. Their drinking water has been contaminated with lead. Many go to bed hungry at night, and they may be left with a world that is uninhabitable. When making decisions, each one of us should ask that same question.

Thomas Rea

Edwardsburg