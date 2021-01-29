expand
Ad Spot

January 30, 2021

WILSON: I went to the doctor the other day

By Larry Wilson

Published 3:00 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

I went to the doctor the other day ­— and when I say “the other day,” I am talking about seven months ago. I did not see the doctor because of traumatic injuries from an automobile accident, the unrelenting and tortuous itch of poison ivy. Instead, I went to see a doctor because I had recently retired and several of my friends and loved-ones (along with Medicare red-tape) were jumping all over my case about finding a primary care physician.

In the previous several decades, like so many of my male brethren, I only saw a doctor under dire circumstances — specifically, the two aforementioned situations. “Now that you are getting older, you should be seeing a doctor on a regular basis,” well-intentioned (but kinda’ bossy) friends and family kept saying. Instead of going to the doctor because something was wrong with me, I was being forced into medical obedience due to a birthday!

I felt fine – except for two episodes back in the spring. I couldn’t get out of bed, felt physically spent, and any movement required more effort than it was worth. However, the next day (or, maybe, two), I was absolutely fine (for the most part). A week later, it happened again, and my loved-ones intensified their efforts to get me into a doctor’s office and submit to a 50,000-mile tune-up. I begrudgingly did a quick search of primary-care physicians in my network, and made an appointment with the first doctor accepting new patients.

Two days later, I got bit by the wanderlust bug, cancelled my appointment, and pointed my pretty red truck down the Natchez Trace. That didn’t set too well with the aforementioned loved-ones, but it sure made me feel good. My kind of medicine.

Fast-forward a few weeks and I am finally sitting in a doctor’s examination room. My height, weight and blood pressure had been duly noted, and I was prepared to get my tires rotated, fluids flushed and exhaust inspected. A young whipper-snapper came into the room, introduced himself, and told me that he would give me a thorough exam and suggest whatever course of action might be applicable. What I did with that information was up to me. He wasn’t going to be my babysitter.

I liked this guy. He spoke my language.

I explained about the two episodes. He said, “Hmmmmm…” (which I assumed meant, “I just found my next boat payment”), and took my blood pressure for a second time. Words like systolic and diastolic meant nothing to me. Numbers like 220/110 were equally meaningless. But when I was told my blood pressure was higher than Freddie the Stoner, I got the message.

That day, I joined the fraternity of folks that are committed to taking a cocktail of Losartan, Amlodipine, Metoprolol Succinate, Atorvastatin, and Eliquis for the rest of their days. I was perfectly fine before I saw that ding-danged doctor. Sure, I had aches and pains, experienced a few off days. But, all-in-all, I felt better than most guys acted. These days, I gobble up a bucket-full of blood-pressure medications, haven’t been through a fast-food drive-thru in six months, and have lost 12 pounds. Other than that, I’m fine.

The up side is I am sitting here, today, writing this essay. If it had not been for those meddlesome loved-ones and Dougie Houser’s older brother refusing to be my babysitter, that might not have been the case. Thanks, everyone – it’s really great to be here.

More News

Nonprofit hopes to better address needs of homeless residents

Niles man sentenced to jail for abuse of underage girl

Dowagiac Rotary Club discusses youth programs, recruitment

WILSON: I went to the doctor the other day

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Giving

Nonprofit hopes to better address needs of homeless residents

Cass County

Niles man sentenced to jail for abuse of underage girl

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club discusses youth programs, recruitment

Berrien County

Berrien County Trial Court to return to phase two Monday

Cass County

Two Dowagiac men sentenced to jail on weapons charges

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department reports continuing decline in COVID-19 cases

Education

Edwardsburg Public Schools prioritize students as staff continue to adjust to COVID-19 mandates

Business

Dowagiac’s 5 Mile Drive-In listed for sale

Giving

Citizens Mediation Service hub installed at Ferry Street Resource Center

Cass County

Midwest Energy and Communications launches grant program aimed at creating vibrant communities

Dowagiac

Dowagiac not chosen as space command center site

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 556,109 cases, 14,491 deaths

Cass County

Granger Community Church food drop supports southwest Michigan food pantries

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Planning Commission proposes short-term rental ordinance

Cass County

Family of farmworker killed in Cassopolis accident files wrongful death suit

Berrien County

Berrien Conservation District hosting annual tree, shrub seedling fundraiser

Cass County

Cass County 4-H seeks SPIN Club coordinator

Berrien County

MSU extension to host outdoor adventure event

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 554,237 cases, 14,411 deaths

Business

MEC director earns national accreditation

Buchanan

Buchanan Boy Scout Troop #541 to continue, adapt fundraising tradition

Business

Dowagiac businesses gear up for reopening of dine-in service

Buchanan

7Engines’ new president aims to open location in March

News

Niles Housing Commission may see reclassification in its future