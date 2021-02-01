expand
February 1, 2021

Niles City Police Log: Jan. 19-26

By Submitted

Published 9:10 am Monday, February 1, 2021

Jan. 19

12:25 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

12:29 a.m. – N. Fifth/Wurz, traffic stop

2:53 a.m. – N. Fifth/Burns, obstruction of justice/warrant

3:59 a.m. – 400 block S. 11th, larceny

7:02 a.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, suspicious person

9:43 a.m. – 1600 block Sycamore, civil dispute

10:32 a.m. – 400 block S. 11th, traffic stop

12:10 p.m. – N. 17th/Broadway, traffic

1:39 p.m. – 300 block Silverbrook, found property

2:15 p.m. – N. 12th/Sycamore, traffic stop

2:41 p.m. – 200 block N. Second, trespass

2:59 p.m. – 900 block Maple, abandoned vehicle

3:32 p.m. – 400 block N. Front, traffic stop

3:48 p.m. – Chicago/W. U.S. Hwy 12, traffic stop

5:32 p.m. – S. Fourth/Oak, malicious destruction of property

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

8:13 p.m. – 600 block Sycamore, fire-other

8:54 p.m. – Hickory/S. 17th, property destruction accident

10:54 p.m. – 700 block Ferry, disturbance

Jan. 20

1:56 a.m. – 1300 block Phoenix, suspicious situation

3:31 a.m. – N. Front/Cass, traffic stop

3:56 a.m. – E. Main/Cherry, traffic stop

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

7:13 a.m. – Airport/Industrial, traffic stop

8:05 a.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop

9:25 a.m. – 600 block Platt, harassment

10:05 a.m. – 1600 block Clarendon, abandoned vehicle

10:17 a.m. – S. 11th/Michigan, traffic stop

12:08 p.m. – 200 block S. St. Joseph, violation of controlled substance act

1:12 p.m. – E. Main, larceny

3:04 p.m. – N. Fifth/Pokagon, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

3:31 p.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, traffic stop

3:52 p.m. – Silverbrook/S. 15th, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

4:37 p.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop

4:49 p.m. – 600 block Wayne, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle

4:50 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop

9:14 p.m. – 900 block Michigan, harassment

9:42 p.m. – S. 13th/Oak, traffic stop

9:50 p.m. – N. Ninth/E. Main, traffic stop

10:41 p.m. – Silverbrook/S. 14th, traffic stop

11:08 p.m. – 400 block N. Front, traffic stop

11:42 p.m. – S. 11th/Fort, traffic stop

11:54 p.m. – S. 11th/Beaver, violation of controlled substance act

Jan. 21

1:50 a.m. – N. Fifth/Ferry, traffic stop

9:45 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, larceny

9:57 a.m. – N. Third/E. Main, property destruction accident

10:23 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, fraud

11:18 a.m. – 1100 block N. Tenth, assault and battery

11:35 a.m. – 200 block S. St. Joseph, civil dispute

11:45 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, property destruction accident

11:51 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

12:21 p.m. – 1700 block Broadway, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle

2:38 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Emmons, traffic stop

3:05 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Emmons, traffic stop

4:13 p.m. – 1600 block Huron, animal

4:35 p.m. – Grant/N. State, traffic stop

4:49 p.m. – 400 block E. Main, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle

4:54 p.m. – N. Ninth/E. Main, traffic stop

5:05 p.m. – N. 17th/Sheridan, traffic stop

8:04 p.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, suspicious person

8:13 p.m. – N. Sixth/Howard, obstruction of justice/warrant

10:32 p.m. – Silverbrook/S. 13th, traffic stop

10:59 p.m. – Carefree/S. Third, traffic stop

11:22 p.m. – Broadway/N. Fifth, traffic stop

Jan. 22

12:18 a.m. – 500 block E. Main, suspicious situation

12:19 a.m. – Oak/S. 13th, traffic stop

4:25 a.m. – 400 block S. 11th, larceny

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

9:34 a.m. – 400 block N. State, suspicious situation

12:24 a.m. – 600 block E. Main, unwanted person

12:50 a.m. – N. 12th/Broadway, traffic stop

12:57 a.m. – S. 11th/Cherry, traffic stop

3:08 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

3:49 p.m. – 200 block Cass, traffic

5:36 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, disturbance

6:40 p.m. – N. 13th/Sycamore, traffic stop

6:45 p.m. – 1700 block Broadway, noise

7:02 p.m. – N. Third/E. Main, traffic stop

7:19 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic stop

7:26 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop

7:41 p.m. – N. 17th/Lake, traffic stop

8:25 p.m. – 1400 block Oak, suspicious situation

8:50 p.m. – 800 block Burns, traffic stop

9:04 p.m. – N. Fifth/Pokagon, traffic stop

9:10 p.m. – N. Second/Wayne, traffic stop

9:18 p.m. – 900 block N. Front, traffic stop

10:28 p.m. – 600 block N. 14th, malicious destruction of property

10:47 p.m. – N. Fifth/Pokagon, traffic stop

11:47 p.m. – S. 11th/Hickory, traffic stop

Jan. 23

8 a.m. – 700 block S. 16th, suspicious situation

8:28 a.m. – N. Second/Howard, traffic stop

10:53 a.m. – S. 11th/Silverbrook, traffic stop

11:54 a.m. – 1500 block Clarendon, fraud

12:23 p.m. – N. Fourth/Pokagon, suspicious vehicle

3:13 p.m. – 700 block Oak, VIN inspection

3:24 p.m. – 1000 block S. 11th, property destruction accident

4:42 p.m. – 1400 block Sioux, traffic stop

6:56 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, property destruction accident

7:01 p.m. – 400 block N. Fourth, traffic stop

9:31 p.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop

Jan. 24

2:58 a.m. – 600 block Platt, noise

3:45 a.m. – N. Front/Howard, traffic stop

4:16 a.m. – N. 14th/Cass, traffic stop

7:45 a.m. – 400 block S. 11th, retail fraud – shoplifting

7:12 p.m. – 700 block Vann, breaking and entering

7:19 p.m. – Wayne/N. Fifth, traffic stop

8:39 p.m. – N. Lincoln/Grant, traffic stop

10:27 p.m. – 1200 block N. Front, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle

11:43 p.m. – 400 block N. State, noise

Jan. 25

2:13 a.m. – N. Fifth/Burns, obstruction of justice/warrant

4:18 a.m. – 1600 block N. 11th, assault and battery

8:50 a.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, property destruction accident

10:02 a.m. – 1600 block Regent, civil dispute

12:08 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, civil dispute

12:24 p.m. – 1000 block E. Main, property destruction accident

1:08 p.m. – 1000 block Ferry, noise

2:29 p.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, malicious destruction of property

5:33 p.m. – 1800 block Terminal, alarm-burglary/others

6:02 p.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, larceny

7:34 p.m. – 400 block N. Ninth, violation of controlled substance act

8:04 p.m. – 200 block Cass, disturbance

9:21 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest

10:42 p.m. – 500 block S. Fifth, assault and battery

Jan. 26

3:51 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

4:05 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

8:43 a.m. – 400 block N. State, disturbance

9:50 a.m. – S. Third/Huron, traffic stop

9:51 a.m. – 200 block N. State, traffic

10:33 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, VIN inspection

11:52 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction justice/warrant

11:57 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, civil dispute

12:38 p.m. – N. Ninth/Regent, traffic stop

1:03 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop

1:25 p.m. – N. 13th/Broadway, traffic stop

2:36 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, traffic stop

3:14 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop

3:41 p.m. – S. Third/Vernon, traffic stop

3:58 p.m. – 1700 block Oak, traffic stop

4:55 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, arrest

6:09 p.m. – Wayne/N. Fifth, property destruction accident

6:20 p.m. – Pokagon/N. Sixth, traffic stop

9:32 p.m. – S. 11th/Superior, traffic stop

10:16 p.m. – S. 17th/Oak, traffic stop

10:55 p.m. – S. Third/Oak, traffic stop

11:05 p.m. – 700 block Vann, disturbance

