expand
Ad Spot

February 2, 2021

Man rescued from vehicle following Wayne Township crash

By Staff Report

Published 9:37 am Tuesday, February 2, 2021

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — A Cassopolis man has been transported to the hospital after being rescued from his vehicle during a Wayne Township car accident, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that at 11:09 p.m. Monday, his office was called to investigate a personal injury crash near the intersection of Rudy Road and Swamp Street in Wayne Township.

Investigation shows that 26-year-old Joseph Badner, of Cassopolis, was traveling north on Rudy Road, when he struck the concrete barrier, going over the bridge. Badner was trapped inside of the vehicle at the time of arrival. Badner was extricated from the vehicle by fire department personnel and was then transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital by Pride Care EMS.

Seatbelts were worn at the time of the incident.

Assisting in this crash was Wayne Township Fire, Dowagiac Fire, Pokagon Tribal Police, Michigan State Police and Pride Care EMS.

More News

Stanford’s Dodson transfers to Notre Dame

NFHS revises guidance on COVID-19

New Niles restaurant eagerly welcomes guests for dine-in service

Stone Lake Ice Fishing Bowl a success

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

New Niles restaurant eagerly welcomes guests for dine-in service

Cass County

Cass County GOP censures Congressman Fred Upton

Cassopolis

MEC awards 26 Strengthening Schools grants

Cass County

Cass County Courts announce changes to landlord/tenant case processing during COVID-19

Business

Dowagiac restaurants reopen for indoor dining

Berrien County

Niles Township to consider internal candidates for fire chief

Cass County

Man rescued from vehicle following Wayne Township crash

Buchanan

Buchanan brewery earns Bike Friendly award

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 561,307 cases, 14,609 deaths

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to probation on theft charges

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber announces Business Recognition Award nominees and

Berrien County

2021 Winner’s Circle Auction postponed, may be reimagined

News

Red Cross urges blood donation to maintain supply amid pandemic

Berrien County

Community comes together to celebrate MLK, looks to future

News

Niles City Police Log: Jan. 19-26

Cass County

Jones man gets probation on drug, stolen vehicle charges

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Jan. 18-23

Berrien County

COVID-19 pandemic impacting community fundraising efforts

Business

Dowagiac Chamber launches Valentine’s Day promotion

Giving

Nonprofit hopes to better address needs of homeless residents

Cass County

Niles man sentenced to jail for abuse of underage girl

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club discusses youth programs, recruitment

Berrien County

Berrien County Trial Court to return to phase two Monday

Cass County

Two Dowagiac men sentenced to jail on weapons charges