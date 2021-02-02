MEC awards 26 Strengthening Schools grants

CASSOPOLIS — Midwest Energy a d Communications surprised 26 teachers in January with grant awards from the 2021 Strengthening Schools program. Grants are funded with partnership dollars from Wolverine Power Cooperative, MEC’s power supplier.

MEC received 66 viable grant applications totaling over $151,000 for the 2021 grant cycle. A committee consisting of three co-op electric customers evaluated and scored all applications and determined final awards without knowledge of the school, district, or community.

The following grants were awarded:

Bert Goens Learning Center (Van Buren Intermediate School District), updated technical equipment

Brookside Learning Center (Lewis Cass Intermediate School District), calming sensory kits

Cassopolis Middle School, train-the-trainer teacher certification for district-wide Crisis Prevention and Intervention

Cassopolis Middle School, water bottle filling station

Clinton Community Schools, updating band equipment with new mascot

Clinton High School, solar charging station

Coloma Elementary School, creation of health room

Eau Claire Middle/High School, graphing calculators

Fayette Elementary, Math and STEM classroom supplies

Lawrence Elementary, commercial sewing equipment and outdoor stencils

Lawton High School, green club gardening equipment

Lawton High School, microphone and headsets for drama program

Madison Schools, health clinic software program

Madison Elementary, Chromebook cases and headphones

Marcellus Elementary, two incubators for chicken eggs

Mattawan Middle School, beekeeping club supplies

Mendon Middle School, 60 copies of the novel “Flush”

Mendon Middle/High School, premium teacher version of Legends of Learning for math students

Morenci Elementary, science magnet kits

Schoolcraft Elementary, water bottle filling station

Schoolcraft Middle School, water bottle filling station

Springbrook Middle School (Adrian), life skills, anger management, and gang prevention curricula

Springbrook Middle School (Adrian), earbuds for use with Chromebooks

Van Buren Intermediate School District Behavioral Education Center, Second Step program materials

Van Buren Tech Center, laminator

Volinia Outcomes (Marcellus), washer and dryerEric Hayner, Resource Room teacher at Mattawan Middle School, acknowledged his award with the following note, “I wanted to express my gratitude in your organization’s support of my beekeeping club! Your funds make a huge difference in being able to support my students, the bees, and the community as a whole.”

MEC launched the Strengthening Schools grant program in 2013 to help public school teachers reach their students in new and exciting ways. Since 2013, the co-op has awarded 219 grants totaling $270,768.10.

Information and applications for the 2021-22 funding cycle will be available at teammidwest.com beginning in April.