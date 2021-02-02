expand
Ad Spot

February 2, 2021

Niles Athletic Director Jeff Upton helped get the Niles girls bowling team to its match on Monday. (Submitted photo)

Niles bowling team remains undefeated

By Scott Novak

Published 10:39 am Tuesday, February 2, 2021

KALAMAZOO — The Niles boys bowling team improved to 3-0 with a 22-8 win over host Schoolcraft at Continental Lanes Monday afternoon.

The Vikings and Eagles split the Baker Matches, winning the first one 223, 140, while Schoolcraft took the second 172, 159.

In regular matches, the Vikings had 1,974 pins compared to the Eagles’ 1,828 points.

Niles was led by Trenton Phillips, who shot 247 and 236 for a 483 series, while Preston Sharpe rolled a 441 series with games of 222 and 219. Matt McKeel had a 437 series with games of 195 and 242.

The Niles girls team defeated Schoolcraft 21-9 to improve to 2-1 on the year.

Like the boys match, the two teams split the Baker Matches. The Eagles won the opener 132-99, while the Vikings rallied to win the second Baker Match 127-117.

In regular matches, Niles had 1,415 pins compared to 1,244 pins for Schoolcraft.

Riley Hopper rolled a 374 series with games of 203 and 171, while Laura Golubski had a 306 series with games of 150 and 156. Kaeyln Smith rolled a 250 series with games of 124 and 126.

 

Brandywine bowling

The Brandywine girls bowling team improved to 2-1 with a 18-12 win over host Coloma at Striker’s in St. Joseph Monday.

Coloma swept the Baker Matches, winning 148-106 and 132-111.

The Bobcats won the regular matches with 1,489 points compared to 1,204 pins for the Comets.

Bel Leeper rolled a 388 series with a high game of 196, while Cassie Gosa rolled a 354 series with a high game of 191. Rana Adams had a 276 series with a high game of 141, and Melanie Vazquez had a 290 series with a high game of 165.

The Brandywine boys team fell to 0-3 as Coloma posted a 26-4 victory.

The Comets swept the Baker Matches, winning 147-135 and 141-124. The Comets won the regular matches with 1,533 pins compared to 1,299 for the Bobcats.

Sean Tweedy had a 305 series with a high game of 211 for Brandywine, while also got a 283 series from Garrett Stoneburner, a 261 series from Jacob Ellis and a 249 series from Landon Millin. Luis Sanchez had a 201 series.

More News

Stanford’s Dodson transfers to Notre Dame

NFHS revises guidance on COVID-19

New Niles restaurant eagerly welcomes guests for dine-in service

Stone Lake Ice Fishing Bowl a success

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

New Niles restaurant eagerly welcomes guests for dine-in service

Cass County

Cass County GOP censures Congressman Fred Upton

Cassopolis

MEC awards 26 Strengthening Schools grants

Cass County

Cass County Courts announce changes to landlord/tenant case processing during COVID-19

Business

Dowagiac restaurants reopen for indoor dining

Berrien County

Niles Township to consider internal candidates for fire chief

Cass County

Man rescued from vehicle following Wayne Township crash

Buchanan

Buchanan brewery earns Bike Friendly award

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 561,307 cases, 14,609 deaths

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to probation on theft charges

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber announces Business Recognition Award nominees and

Berrien County

2021 Winner’s Circle Auction postponed, may be reimagined

News

Red Cross urges blood donation to maintain supply amid pandemic

Berrien County

Community comes together to celebrate MLK, looks to future

News

Niles City Police Log: Jan. 19-26

Cass County

Jones man gets probation on drug, stolen vehicle charges

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Jan. 18-23

Berrien County

COVID-19 pandemic impacting community fundraising efforts

Business

Dowagiac Chamber launches Valentine’s Day promotion

Giving

Nonprofit hopes to better address needs of homeless residents

Cass County

Niles man sentenced to jail for abuse of underage girl

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club discusses youth programs, recruitment

Berrien County

Berrien County Trial Court to return to phase two Monday

Cass County

Two Dowagiac men sentenced to jail on weapons charges