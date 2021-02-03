Cass County Veterans Affairs offering support in health and wellbeing

CASSOPOLIS — The Cass County Veteran Affairs would like to make resident veterans aware of current offerings in support of their health and wellbeing.

In conjunction with the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department, Cass County veterans, with their DD214s, can receive dental services, immunizations, hearing and vision screening. These services are free or at reduced charges to our veterans.

For information, contact the Veteran Affairs office in Cassopolis at (269) 445-4472.

In addition, the office of Veteran Affairs in Cass County has received some short-term funding in support of emergency veteran needs. If a qualified county veteran has immediate needs and can demonstrate financial need, they should contact Veteran Affairs at the number listed above.