February 6, 2021

Michael J. Schanz, of Decatur

By Submitted

Published 4:51 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021

Dec. 13, 1955 — Feb. 3, 2021

Michael J. Schanz, 65, of Decatur, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

Mike was born on Dec.13, 1955, to Joseph and Mary Lou (Wegeler) Schanz in Allegan, Michigan. After graduating from Decatur High School, Mike wed Anne Glidden at a ceremony in Decatur. Together they raised five wonderful children who were his pride and joy. Mike retired from Upjohn/Pfizer where he had done machine maintenance. He also was the resident handyman at Oak Shores Campground.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lou Schanz, and baby sister, Robin Schanz.

Mike is survived by his wife and caregiver, Anne Schanz; children, Amanda (Jeremy) Mansfield, of Decatur, Kelly (Randy) Nevill, of Dowagiac, Philip Schanz, of Decatur, Evan Schanz, of Decatur, and Makayla (Dakota Fochs) Schanz, of Marcellus; father, Joseph (Linda) Schanz, of Decatur; grandchildren, Tyler, Lilly, Kaden, Ava, and Zoe; siblings, Gary Schanz of Decatur, Debra (Lee) Howland of Sterling Heights, Michigan, Sandy (Larry) Rinehart of Decatur, and Pamela (Dennis) Dykstra of Decatur; and many extended family members and close friends.

A time of visitation will be held at First Church of God Decatur on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at the Church beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Hamilton Township Cemetery.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

