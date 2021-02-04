expand
Ad Spot

February 6, 2021

Matt McKeel finished with a 422 series as Niles defeated Constantine 20-19 to remain undefeated Wednesday. (Leader photo/SCOTT NOVAK)

Niles boys bowling team remains undefeated

By Scott Novak

Published 5:10 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021

NILES — A short-handed Niles boys bowling team remained undefeated following a 20-10 win over visiting Constantine at Joey Armadillo’s Wednesday.

With one player out with an injury and another out for an undisclosed reason, the Vikings turned to an inexperienced player to help pull out the victory.

“The varsity boys were up against a pretty seasoned Constantine team,” said Niles coach Jim Jaynes. “Being short-handed, we found ourselves leaning on a new player with very limited competition reputations. I don’t believe Gavin Mahar, our newest athlete, was expecting to start or get tons of reps. He however stepped right up and contributed as much as he had. It was our first real learning experience for this season. The boys performed very well, all things considered.”

Niles (4-0) dropped the first Baker Match to the Falcons 210-190, but rallied to win the second Baker Match 173-173. The Vikings dominated the regular matches, defeating Constantine 1,956 pins to 1,782 pins.

Trenton Phillips led Niles with a 522 series, which included games of 265 and 257. Preston Sharpe rolled a 482 series, while Matt McKeel finished with a 422 series.

Constantine did not field a girls team, giving Niles a forfeit win.

The team did not waste the opportunity as it competed as if it were in a match with the Falcons.

Kaelynn Smith led the team with a 320 series, which included games of 180 and 140. Laura Golubski rolled a 282 series, Riley Hooper a 294 series and Angel Walsh a 245 series.

More News

Andrews University students brainstorm ‘what could be’ in Buchanan

Dowagiac resident given chance to stay out of jail

Michigan State releases 2021 football schedule

SMC director of theater operations provides update to Rotary

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Buchanan

Andrews University students brainstorm ‘what could be’ in Buchanan

Cass County

Dowagiac resident given chance to stay out of jail

Dowagiac

SMC director of theater operations provides update to Rotary

Buchanan

Buchanan junior wins two awards in regional art judging

Cass County

Cass District Library asking for community input on facilities master plan

Cass County

Marcellus man gets probation for meth

Berrien County

Applications open for annual Honor Credit Union scholarship

Business

Cass County businesses awarded Going PRO Talent Fund grants

Cass County

SMC, health department’s COVID-19 vaccine collaboration a success

Education

Niles High School to perform ‘Scrooge!’ to small in-person, virtual audiences

Dowagiac

Dowagiac family displaced by house fire receives community support

Cass County

Cass County commissioners recognize Black History Month

Berrien County

Berrien County Commissioners discuss Berrien Bus program

Cass County

Indiana man killed in Porter Township crash

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 565,251 cases, 14,778 deaths

Education

Eastside Connections Honor Roll

News

Niles station among 78 stations nationwide included Amtrak-ADA settlement

Cass County

Cass County offering resources during inclement weather

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Middle/High School Honor Roll

Local Government

Michigan State Police tell residents to prepare for hazardous winter storm

Berrien County

Updated MDHHS order allows contact sports to resume with risk reduction measures

Buchanan

River Saint Joe offers outdoor winter activities

Berrien County

LMC, SMC partner with Michigan Reconnect program

Buchanan

Niles ‘moon tree’ celebrates 50 years