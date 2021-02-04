expand
Ad Spot

February 6, 2021

Orbra “Dude” Cook, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 4:44 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021

April 2, 1945 — Feb. 4, 2021

Orbra “Dude” Cook, 75, of Dowagiac, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at his home.

Dude was born April 2, 1945, in Dowagiac, to Orbra & Mary (Childs) Cook. On March 13, 2003, he married Sue Mead in Cassopolis. He worked at Jessup Door Company for 32 years and Ameriwood for 10 years following until he retired. Dude was a member of the National Guard and President & Trustee of the Dowagiac Eagles. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, spending time with his family and watching NASCAR and football.

Dude is survived by his wife, Sue Cook; children, Shannon (Luke) Madison, Dawn (Cody) Fricke, Erik (Jen) Cook, Kelly Stacks and Earline Benson; grandchildren, Tori (Brandon), Tami, Taylor, Trysta, Alexa, Ayva, Ben, Jordan, Parker, Molly, TiffaniKay (Erik), Caleb, Shyann; great-grandchildren, Alayna, Marvin, Denton, DiLaney, Dylan, Erik Jr., Kynzlee, Nolan, Mikaila and Edward; sister, Diane (David) Allen; and several nieces and nephews. Dude was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Rosemary and brother Ervin.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clark Chapel. Those wishing to share a memory of Dude online may do so at clarkch.com.

More News

Andrews University students brainstorm ‘what could be’ in Buchanan

Dowagiac resident given chance to stay out of jail

Michigan State releases 2021 football schedule

SMC director of theater operations provides update to Rotary

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Buchanan

Andrews University students brainstorm ‘what could be’ in Buchanan

Cass County

Dowagiac resident given chance to stay out of jail

Dowagiac

SMC director of theater operations provides update to Rotary

Buchanan

Buchanan junior wins two awards in regional art judging

Cass County

Cass District Library asking for community input on facilities master plan

Cass County

Marcellus man gets probation for meth

Berrien County

Applications open for annual Honor Credit Union scholarship

Business

Cass County businesses awarded Going PRO Talent Fund grants

Cass County

SMC, health department’s COVID-19 vaccine collaboration a success

Education

Niles High School to perform ‘Scrooge!’ to small in-person, virtual audiences

Dowagiac

Dowagiac family displaced by house fire receives community support

Cass County

Cass County commissioners recognize Black History Month

Berrien County

Berrien County Commissioners discuss Berrien Bus program

Cass County

Indiana man killed in Porter Township crash

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 565,251 cases, 14,778 deaths

Education

Eastside Connections Honor Roll

News

Niles station among 78 stations nationwide included Amtrak-ADA settlement

Cass County

Cass County offering resources during inclement weather

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Middle/High School Honor Roll

Local Government

Michigan State Police tell residents to prepare for hazardous winter storm

Berrien County

Updated MDHHS order allows contact sports to resume with risk reduction measures

Buchanan

River Saint Joe offers outdoor winter activities

Berrien County

LMC, SMC partner with Michigan Reconnect program

Buchanan

Niles ‘moon tree’ celebrates 50 years