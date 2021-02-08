Daily Data: Monday, Feb. 8
BOWLING
Boys results
BRONSON 28, BRANDYWINE 2
At Comstock
Baker Match 1
Bronson 143, Brandywine 138
Baker Match 2
Bronson 154, Brandywine 91
Regular Matches
Bronson 1,492 pins, Brandywine 1,214 pins
Individual Brandywine Results
Landon Millin 146, 137, 283 series; Jacob Ellis 94, 85, 179 series; Luis Sanchez 112, 126, 238 series; Sean Tweedy 129, 86, 215 series; Garrett Stoneburner 173, 126, 299 series
COMSTOCK 18, BRANDYWINE 12
Baker Match 1
Brandywine 138, Comstock 127
Baker Match 2
Comstock 160, Brandywine 91
Result Matches
Comstock 1,419 pins, Brandywine 1,214 pins
Girls results
BRONSON 26, BRANDYWINE 4
Baker Match 1
Bronson 212, Brandywine 95
Baker Match 2
Brandywine 121, Bronson 117
Regular Matches
Bronson 1,562 pints, Brandywine 1,217 pins
Individual Brandywine Results
Melanie Vazquez 112, 115, 227 series; Shelby Axline 114m, 112, 226 series; Cassie Gosa 118, 124, 242; Bel Leeper 145, 143, 288 series; Rand Adams 96, 138, 234 series
COMSTOCK 21, BRANDYWINE 9
Baker Match 1
Comstock 101, Brandywine 95
Baker Match 2
Brandywine 121, Comstock 102
Regular Matches
Brandywine 1,217 pins, Comstock 1,137 pins