expand
Ad Spot

February 10, 2021

B.1.1.7. variant of COVID-19 identified in Van Buren County

By Submitted

Published 4:53 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

HARTFORD — A new, more transmissible variant of COVID-19 has been identified in southwest Michigan.

An individual with the B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Van Buren County as of late Sunday, according to the Van Buren/Cass Health Department. At this time, further details about this individual are unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department is urging individuals to continue to take precautions against COVID-19, especially as new variants of the virus that cause COVID-19 become more prevalent. These important precautions include:

  • Get vaccinated for COVID-19 when available and eligible
  • Wear a mask around others
  • Stay six feet apart from others
  • Wash hands often
  • Ventilate indoor spaces

The SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 variant is thought to have emerged in the United Kingdom and has since been detected in many countries and states. This variant is concerning because it is associated with increased transmissibility, health department officials reported. Compared to the wild-type virus, the B.1.1.7 variant is approximately 50 percent more transmissible, leading to faster spread of the virus and potentially increasing numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The first Michigan case of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant was identified in Washtenaw County in January. Several other cases have been identified in Michigan since the first case was announced. VBCDHD continues to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals who work or live in Van Buren and Cass counties. The supply of vaccine is limited, and it will take time to vaccinate everyone, health officials said.

VBCDHD encourages individuals to be patient during this time.

More News

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 570,895 cases, 14,977 deaths

Vaccinations may be yearlong process in Berrien County

Merritt Vite, of Niles

Stephen Frederick Howard, of Buchanan

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 570,895 cases, 14,977 deaths

Berrien County

Vaccinations may be yearlong process in Berrien County

Business

Niles introduces inaugural Restaurant Week

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union reveals 2020 community impact numbers

Berrien County

Nearly 200 arrested for impaired driving during end-of-the-year holiday crackdown

Education

Despite pandemic challenges, NHS production a success

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 27 – Feb. 8

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 569,980 cases, 14,965 deaths

Berrien County

Michigan Community College Association receives grant to improve student pathways to in-demand careers

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves grant application for park alongside Dowagiac Creek

Cass County

Suspicious vehicle fire under investigation in Howard Township

News

Niles City Council member poses Black History Month challenge

News

Niles City Council revokes licenses from marijuana business

Buchanan

McCoy Creek Trail extension delayed

Berrien County

Southwestern Medical Clinic welcomes new general surgeon

Berrien County

USPS asks residents to clear snow, ice

Berrien County

League of Women Voters of Michigan files complaint against limit on petition signatures

Breaking News

B.1.1.7. variant of COVID-19 identified in Van Buren County

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 569,417 cases, 14,905 deaths

Berrien County

Cass, Berrien 4-H clubs announce community service GooseChase challenge

Berrien County

Michigan residents reminded to stay safe during cold weather

Berrien County

High school volunteers encouraged to apply for United Way scholarship

Berrien County

Area schools take half-day for vaccine clinics

News

Niles Police Log: Jan. 29 – Feb. 1