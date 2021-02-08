COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 569,417 cases, 14,905 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 10,301 COVID-19 cases and 208 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Van Buren County reported 4,571 cases and 83 deaths.

Cass County reported 3,464 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths

Berrien County has reported 9,004 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 569,417 COVID-19 cases and 14,905 related deaths.