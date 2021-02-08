expand
February 10, 2021

High school volunteers encouraged to apply for United Way scholarship

By Submitted

Published 2:03 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — United Way of Southwest Michigan is seeking nominations for the Volunteer United Youth Scholarship Award. The Volunteer United Youth Scholarship Award recognizes one self-nominated winner from each of the three counties in UWSM’s area: Berrien, Cass and Van Buren, who has demonstrated a commitment to volunteerism through innovation, dedication, and advocacy for community improvement throughout their high school career.

Winners will be recognized in fall 2021. Each winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship made out to their college on their behalf. Only current high-school seniors are eligible to apply.

“This past year, volunteers have stepped up to help their communities during the pandemic, and that holds true for local youth, too, who looked for ways to continue to be involved and help their neighbors and other community members even though schools, sports, and other activities were shut down,” said Debbie Ramirez, director of volunteer engagement at United Way of Southwest Michigan. “There are some amazing volunteer leaders in our community—and many of them are teenagers.”

Applications are due by March 12. High-school seniors can apply at uwsm.org/nominate-a-volunteer.

