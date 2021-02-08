expand
Ad Spot

February 10, 2021

Michigan residents reminded to stay safe during cold weather

By Submitted

Published 2:09 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

LANSING — With frigid temperatures expected to impact the entire state over the next week the Michigan State Police is encouraging residents and visitors to be extra cautious when going outdoors.

“The cold temperatures can cause serious injury and be potentially life-threatening,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division. “We are asking that Michigan residents follow their local weather reports and take appropriate steps to stay safe during this cold spell.”

The National Weather Service is forecasting wind chills to be at or below zero at times Friday with very cold temperatures to last into late next week. Exposure to these temperatures could potentially cause frostbite and hypothermia, as well as create hazardous driving conditions.

To stay safe during cold weather:

  • Limit your time outside. If you need to go outside, wear layers of warm clothing. Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.
  • Signs of frostbite include: loss of feeling and color around the face, fingers and toes, numbness, white or grayish-yellow skin, firm or waxy skin.
  • Signs of hypothermia include: shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech or drowsiness.
  • Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Only use generators and grills outdoors and away from windows. Never heat your home with a gas stovetop or oven.
  • Reduce the risk of a heart attack. Avoid overexertion when shoveling snow.
  • Check on neighbors. Older adults and young children are more at risk in extreme cold.
  • Pets are also at risk for cold weather injuries and should be kept indoors.
  • If travel is necessary, keep a full tank of gas and an emergency preparedness kit in your vehicle. Put warm clothing, such as gloves, blankets and hats, and a cell phone charger in your kit.
  • Michigan weather is unpredictable any time of year, but especially during the winter months. If you are stranded, do not leave your vehicle. Stay with the vehicle and wait for help.

Motorists are encouraged to check travel conditions and weather reports before driving at michigan.gov/roadconditions. Major road closures can be found at michigan.gov/drive. The MSP/EMHSD asks that residents tune into local news and/or view these websites rather than calling your local MSP post or 911 for travel conditions.

For more information on how to prepare before, during and after an emergency or disaster, visit michigan.gov/miready or follow MSP/EMHSD on Twitter at @MichEMHS.

More News

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 570,895 cases, 14,977 deaths

Vaccinations may be yearlong process in Berrien County

Merritt Vite, of Niles

Stephen Frederick Howard, of Buchanan

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 570,895 cases, 14,977 deaths

Berrien County

Vaccinations may be yearlong process in Berrien County

Business

Niles introduces inaugural Restaurant Week

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union reveals 2020 community impact numbers

Berrien County

Nearly 200 arrested for impaired driving during end-of-the-year holiday crackdown

Education

Despite pandemic challenges, NHS production a success

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 27 – Feb. 8

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 569,980 cases, 14,965 deaths

Berrien County

Michigan Community College Association receives grant to improve student pathways to in-demand careers

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves grant application for park alongside Dowagiac Creek

Cass County

Suspicious vehicle fire under investigation in Howard Township

News

Niles City Council member poses Black History Month challenge

News

Niles City Council revokes licenses from marijuana business

Buchanan

McCoy Creek Trail extension delayed

Berrien County

Southwestern Medical Clinic welcomes new general surgeon

Berrien County

USPS asks residents to clear snow, ice

Berrien County

League of Women Voters of Michigan files complaint against limit on petition signatures

Breaking News

B.1.1.7. variant of COVID-19 identified in Van Buren County

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 569,417 cases, 14,905 deaths

Berrien County

Cass, Berrien 4-H clubs announce community service GooseChase challenge

Berrien County

Michigan residents reminded to stay safe during cold weather

Berrien County

High school volunteers encouraged to apply for United Way scholarship

Berrien County

Area schools take half-day for vaccine clinics

News

Niles Police Log: Jan. 29 – Feb. 1