February 10, 2021

Barbara Jean Hyink, of Buchanan

Published 3:23 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Aug. 22, 1944 — Jan. 31, 2021

Barbara Jean Hyink, 76, of Buchanan, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

She was born on Aug. 22, 1944, to the late Henry and Ruth (Abrahamsen) Hyink in Three Rivers, Michigan.

All of her life she has worked diligently for what she had, from doing a paper route in high school, to working at Meijer until she retired. Barbara also worked at Simplicity Patterns alongside her mother and at Liberty Mutual for many years as a Company Policy Representative. Her favorite job was being a school bus driver because it allowed her to work with children. She didn’t have many hobbies because her greatest passion was serving the Lord. She was a life-long member of the Bertrand Bible Church. She loved to sing at her church and was very involved with and passionate about the AWANA children’s program. Most of her life she served with the Child Evangelism Fellowship, hosting many Five Day Clubs and teaching the Wordless Book. She and her mother were both board members for CEF. If there is one word which would describe Barb’s life, it would be generosity.

Barbara is survived by cousins: Robert Hyink and Janice (Hyink) Happich, of California, Carol (Covich) Anderson, of Alaska, Wendell Hyink, of Indiana, Gwen Moore, of Alabama, James Whisenhunt, of Texas, Beth Elliott, of the Bahamas, and a nephew: Timothy Hyink, of Indiana. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ruth Hyink, a brother, David Hyink, and a sister, Joan Hyink.

Cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, the Bertrand Bible Church. Online condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Bertrand Bible Church.

