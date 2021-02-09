expand
February 10, 2021

Daily Data: Wednesday, Feb. 10

By Scott Novak

Published 11:08 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 66, RIVER VALLEY 32

At Niles

RIVER VALLEY 32

Alyssa Montgomery 0, Macey Springer 3, Nat Heckathron 2, Claudioa Rebollar 2, Taylor Volstroft 13, Kora Kennedy 0, Hailey Hauch 4, Hanah Lycah 2, Krysten Smith 0, Annekah Witter 2, Meredith Dines 4, Abby Young 0. TOTALS: 13 3-10 32

BRANDYWINE 66

Ellie Knapp 18, Alysa Adamczyk 0, Malikiyyah Abdullah 13, Gabriela Berenham 0, Julia Babcock 0, Olivia Laurita 0, Kellie Solloway 0, Kadence Brumitt 14, Tressa Hullinger 8, Marigrace Foster 4, Cortney Bates 0, Haley Scott 5. TOTALS: 26 6-10 66.

 

River Valley     7          11        22        32

Brandywine     16        36        51        66

3-point baskets: River Valley 0, Brandywine 4 (Knapp 2, Abdullah, Brumitt. Total fouls (fouled out): River Valley 15 (Dinges), Brandywine 12 (none). Varsity records: River Valley 0-1, Brandywine 1-0

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 72, RIVER VALLEY 33

At Niles

RIVER VALLEY 33

Ashton McNabb 14, Jayden McNagg 2, Lennon Lange 8, Josh Sifeil 0, Evon Strefling 2, Tate West 0, Jagger Wolnik 0, Gavin Rogers 0, Even Gatz 7. TOTALS: 13 2-2 33

BRANDYWINE 72

Carson Knapp 7, Tyler Deming 3, Bryce Taberski 2, Gabe Gouin 4, Ragjit Gordja 0, Nate Orr 2, Michael Palmer Kirtdoll 2, Jaremiah Palmer Kirtdoll 10, Jamier Palmer Kirtdoll 7, Caleb Bryd 16, Josh Posey 4, Kendall Chrismon 14. TOTALS: 30 10-25 72

 

River Valley     5          13        27        33

Brandywine     22        40        57        72

3-point baskets: River Valley 5 (McNabb 4, Gatz), Brandywine 2 (Deming, Chrismon. Total fouls (fouled out): River Valley 15 (none), Brandywine 10 (none). Varsity records: River Valley 0-1, Brandywine 1-0

 

ST. JOSEPH 56, BUCHANAN 53

at Buchanan

ST. JOSEPH 56

Troy Pratley 5, Brennen Kerns 15, Andrew Schaffer 2, Conner Wright 7, Malik Immoos 0, Lucas Ring 8, Michael Algyre 5. TOTALS: 20 10-15 56

BUCHANAN 53

John Gartland 3, Gavin Fazi 8, Johnny Rager 6, Logan Carson 14, Brady Thompson 1, Ryan Young 19, Macoy West 2. TOTALS: 18 14-18 53

 

St. Joseph        8          33        40        56

Buchanan        13        28        41        53

3-point baskets: St. Joseph 6 (Kerns 2, Ring 2, Pratley, Algyre), Buchanan 1 (Young)

Varsity records: St. Joseph 1-0, Buchanan 0-1

 

BOWLING

Boys Results

SOUTH HAVEN 28, BRANDYWINE 2

At South Haven

Baker Match 1

South Haven 173, Brandywine 96

 

Baker Match 2

South Haven 134, Brandywine 127

 

Regular Matches

South Haven 1,645 pins, Brandywine 1,406 pins

 

Brandywine Individual Results

Landon Millin 128, 159, 287 series; Jacob Ellis 117, 120, 237 series; Luis Sanchez 97; Sean Tweedy 192, 177, 369 series; Garrett Stoneburner 139, 141, 280 series; Brad Huber 136

Varsity record: Brandywine 0-4, 0-2 Southwest Activities Conference

 

Girls Results

BRANDYWINE 25, SOUTH HAVEN 5

Baker Match 1

Brandywine 133, South Haven 90

 

Baker Match 2

South Haven 116, Brandywine 113

 

Regular Matches

Brandywine 1,400 pins, South Haven 1,148 points

 

Brandywine Individual Results

Melanie Vazquez 116; Shelby Axline 121, 103, 224 series; Natalia Adams 97; Cassie Gosa 145, 192, 337 series; Bel Leeper 168, 193, 361 series; Rana Adams 129, 136, 265 series

Varsity record: Brandywine: 3-1, 2-0 Southwest Activities Conference

