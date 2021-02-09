Daily Data: Wednesday, Feb. 10
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BRANDYWINE 66, RIVER VALLEY 32
At Niles
RIVER VALLEY 32
Alyssa Montgomery 0, Macey Springer 3, Nat Heckathron 2, Claudioa Rebollar 2, Taylor Volstroft 13, Kora Kennedy 0, Hailey Hauch 4, Hanah Lycah 2, Krysten Smith 0, Annekah Witter 2, Meredith Dines 4, Abby Young 0. TOTALS: 13 3-10 32
BRANDYWINE 66
Ellie Knapp 18, Alysa Adamczyk 0, Malikiyyah Abdullah 13, Gabriela Berenham 0, Julia Babcock 0, Olivia Laurita 0, Kellie Solloway 0, Kadence Brumitt 14, Tressa Hullinger 8, Marigrace Foster 4, Cortney Bates 0, Haley Scott 5. TOTALS: 26 6-10 66.
River Valley 7 11 22 32
Brandywine 16 36 51 66
3-point baskets: River Valley 0, Brandywine 4 (Knapp 2, Abdullah, Brumitt. Total fouls (fouled out): River Valley 15 (Dinges), Brandywine 12 (none). Varsity records: River Valley 0-1, Brandywine 1-0
BOYS BASKETBALL
BRANDYWINE 72, RIVER VALLEY 33
At Niles
RIVER VALLEY 33
Ashton McNabb 14, Jayden McNagg 2, Lennon Lange 8, Josh Sifeil 0, Evon Strefling 2, Tate West 0, Jagger Wolnik 0, Gavin Rogers 0, Even Gatz 7. TOTALS: 13 2-2 33
BRANDYWINE 72
Carson Knapp 7, Tyler Deming 3, Bryce Taberski 2, Gabe Gouin 4, Ragjit Gordja 0, Nate Orr 2, Michael Palmer Kirtdoll 2, Jaremiah Palmer Kirtdoll 10, Jamier Palmer Kirtdoll 7, Caleb Bryd 16, Josh Posey 4, Kendall Chrismon 14. TOTALS: 30 10-25 72
River Valley 5 13 27 33
Brandywine 22 40 57 72
3-point baskets: River Valley 5 (McNabb 4, Gatz), Brandywine 2 (Deming, Chrismon. Total fouls (fouled out): River Valley 15 (none), Brandywine 10 (none). Varsity records: River Valley 0-1, Brandywine 1-0
ST. JOSEPH 56, BUCHANAN 53
at Buchanan
ST. JOSEPH 56
Troy Pratley 5, Brennen Kerns 15, Andrew Schaffer 2, Conner Wright 7, Malik Immoos 0, Lucas Ring 8, Michael Algyre 5. TOTALS: 20 10-15 56
BUCHANAN 53
John Gartland 3, Gavin Fazi 8, Johnny Rager 6, Logan Carson 14, Brady Thompson 1, Ryan Young 19, Macoy West 2. TOTALS: 18 14-18 53
St. Joseph 8 33 40 56
Buchanan 13 28 41 53
3-point baskets: St. Joseph 6 (Kerns 2, Ring 2, Pratley, Algyre), Buchanan 1 (Young)
Varsity records: St. Joseph 1-0, Buchanan 0-1
BOWLING
Boys Results
SOUTH HAVEN 28, BRANDYWINE 2
At South Haven
Baker Match 1
South Haven 173, Brandywine 96
Baker Match 2
South Haven 134, Brandywine 127
Regular Matches
South Haven 1,645 pins, Brandywine 1,406 pins
Brandywine Individual Results
Landon Millin 128, 159, 287 series; Jacob Ellis 117, 120, 237 series; Luis Sanchez 97; Sean Tweedy 192, 177, 369 series; Garrett Stoneburner 139, 141, 280 series; Brad Huber 136
Varsity record: Brandywine 0-4, 0-2 Southwest Activities Conference
Girls Results
BRANDYWINE 25, SOUTH HAVEN 5
Baker Match 1
Brandywine 133, South Haven 90
Baker Match 2
South Haven 116, Brandywine 113
Regular Matches
Brandywine 1,400 pins, South Haven 1,148 points
Brandywine Individual Results
Melanie Vazquez 116; Shelby Axline 121, 103, 224 series; Natalia Adams 97; Cassie Gosa 145, 192, 337 series; Bel Leeper 168, 193, 361 series; Rana Adams 129, 136, 265 series
Varsity record: Brandywine: 3-1, 2-0 Southwest Activities Conference