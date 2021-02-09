expand
February 10, 2021

Notre Dame will play a home-and-home series with Florida starting in 2031. (Leader photo/File)

Notre Dame announce home-and-home series with Florida starting in 2031

By Submitted

Published 12:16 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — The University of Notre Dame and University of Florida football programs have announced a home-and-home series between the two teams, which will take place in 2031 and 2032.

Notre Dame will open the series by hosting the Gators for a matchup on Nov. 15, 2031. The next season, the Irish will visit Florida on Sept. 11, 2032.

The two programs have faced each other just once previously — on Jan. 1, 1992, as No. 18 Notre Dame topped No. 3 Florida 39-28 in the Sugar Bowl. Florida entered with a 10-1 record, and Notre Dame boasted a 9-3 record prior to the game. The Notre Dame victory left the Gators seventh according to AP and eighth by USA Today/CNN. The Irish finished 12th according to USA Today/CNN and 13th by AP.

Notre Dame is 29-20 all-time against SEC opponents. Out of the 14 current SEC teams, the Irish have faced 10, including Florida. Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky and Mississippi State are the only SEC teams that have never played Notre Dame.

 

