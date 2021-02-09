Southwestern Medical Clinic welcomes new general surgeon

ST. JOSEPH – Spectrum Health Lakeland recently welcomed general surgeon Maria Rapciak to the medical staff.

apciak is seeing patients alongside Craig Kline; Michael Webb; Roy Winslow; and advance practitioners, Katie Rozek; and Jessica Schulte, at Southwestern Medical Clinic Surgical Specialties, located at 3950 Hollywood Road, Suite 100 in St. Joseph.

Rapciak is a board-certified general surgeon who specializes in laparoscopic and minimally invasive surgery. She earned her medical degree from Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine graduating with honors and completed a general surgery residency at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields in Illinois. Prior to coming to Lakeland, Rapciak was in private practice in the southwest suburbs of Chicago.

Rapciak is specially trained on the da Vinci robotic surgical system for colorectal surgery, inguinal and ventral hernia repair, and cholecystectomy. Her medical interests include breast cancer and women’s health and she previously served as a breast surgeon at the Silver Cross Center for Women’s Health in New Lenox, Illinois. She is a fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons and an active member of the American College of Surgeons and American Osteopathic Association.

“I take pride in providing patient-focused care as I work with my patients to develop a plan that best aligns with their personal goals and offers an optimal outcome,” Rapciak said. “I believe in great communication, treating patients like family, and providing access to the latest treatment options and surgical technology.”

Spectrum Health Lakeland offers patients access to a highly trained team of general surgeons and advanced practitioners who use the latest treatments and technologies to complete hundreds of surgeries each year. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, visit lakelandgeneralsurgery.com.