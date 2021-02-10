COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 570,895 cases, 14,977 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 10,341 COVID-19 cases and 209 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Van Buren County reported 4,591 cases and 84 deaths.

Cass County reported 3,482 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths

Berrien County has reported 9,110 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 570,895 COVID-19 cases and 14,977 related deaths.