Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 27 – Feb. 8
Wednesday, Jan. 27
9:20 a.m. — 700 block of Orchard, juvenile minor
12:00 p.m. — 200 block of S. Front, suspicious
12:32 p.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost, civil matter
2:30 p.m. — 50000 block of Colby, trespass
6:05 p.m. — 200 block of S Front, general assist
9:05 p.m. — N. Paul/Whitney, traffic stop
10:20 p.m. — 500 Block of Riverside, traffic stop
10:59 p.m. — 500 block of Riverside, traffic stop
11:21 p.m. — E. Division/Lester, traffic stop
Thursday, Jan. 28
2:24a.m. — — 200 block of Bradley, suspicious
4:08 a.m. — S. Front/Commercial, winter parking
4:16 a.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost, suspicious
11:00 a.m. — 200 Block of E. Prairie Ronde, burglary
11:54 a.m. — 900 block of Spruce, suspicious
2:56 p.m. — 200 block of Spruce, general assist
4:20 p.m. — 100 block of Sheldon, civil matter
7:59 p.m. — 500 block of Hill, health & safety
9:49 p.m. — 100 block of M-62, suspicious
11:48 p.m. — 29000 block of Pike, general assist
Wednesday, Feb. 3
7:00 a.m. — 200 block Johnson, suspicious situation
9:10 a.m. — N. Front/ W. Wayne, traffic stop
9:20 a.m. — 400 block Pennsylvania, suspicious situation
10:50 a.m. — 200 block S. Front, general assist
11:50 a.m. — 500 block Walnut, general non-criminal
1:55 p.m. — 100 block Courtland, civil matters
2:30 p.m. — 200 block Spruce, health and safety
3:10 p.m. — 500 block E. Prairie Ronde, health and safety
3:15 p.m. — W. Prairie Ronde/Center, traffic accident
5:10 p.m. — 300 block E. Wayne St., larceny
5:35 p.m. — N. Paul/ Wolf, general non-criminal
8:10 p.m. — 100 block N. Front, public peace
8:50 p.m. — 100 block Sheldon, business alarm
Thursday, Feb. 4
2:35 a.m. — 400 block Cleveland, health and safety
3:40 a.m. — 200 block Willard, general assistance
7:00 a.m. — W. Prairie Ronde/ Middle Crossing, traffic stop
7:30 a.m. — N. Paul St./W. Prairie Ronde, traffic stop
8:25 a.m. — W. Prairie Ronde/Middle Crossing, traffic stop
8:45 a.m. — James/ E. Wayne, parking violation
9:40 a.m. — 200 block S. Front, general non-criminal
9:50 a.m. — S. Front/Main, traffic stop
10:10 a.m. — N. Paul/ Wolf, traffic stop
11:00 a.m. — 300 block N. Lowe, civil matter
11:55 a.m. — E. Prairie Ronde/Oak, traffic stop
12:10 p.m. — W. Railroad/Jay, traffic stop
1:45 p.m. — 100 block S. Front, general non-criminal
3:15 p.m. — 300 block Cleveland, fraud
3:40 p.m. — 400 block Cleveland, general non-criminal
3:45 p.m. — 600 block N. Front, damage to property
3:55 p.m. — M-51 N/ M-152, traffic accident
4:00 p.m. — Main/ N. Lowe, traffic stop
4:15 p.m. — N. Front/W. Prairie Ronde, traffic accident
5:00 p.m. — 300 block Sherwood, civil matter
5:00 p.m. — N. Lowe/ Main, traffic accident
6:10 p.m. — 100 block S. Front, civil matter
9:40 p.m. — 400 block Cleveland, larceny
11:00 p.m. — 300 block Sherwood, suspicious situation
Friday, Feb. 5
8:04 a.m. — 300 block of W. Telegraph, alarm-unfounded
8:30 a.m. — 57000 block of Riverside, juvenile truancy
11:20 a.m. — 100 block of Chestnut, intimidation
2:39p.m. — E. Division/N Front, traffic accident
3:19p.m. — 55000 block of Rudy, suspicious situation
5:24p.m. — 300 block of N Lowe, civil matters
6:20 p.m. — 500 block of Vineyard Place, general non-criminal
9:45 p.m. — 300 block of Thickstun, burglary
Saturday, Feb. 6
2:15 a.m. — 100 block of Chestnut, suspicious situation
2:50 a.m. — 200 block of Oak, general assist
10:50 a.m. — 200 block of McOmber, obstructing justice
12:40 p.m. — 400 block of Tuthill, civil matters
3:25 p.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost, general assist
3:56p.m. — Oak/Jay, traffic stop
4:00 p.m. — E. Prairie Ronde/W Railroad, suspicious situation
6:25 p.m. — E. Division/Colby, suspicious situation
Sunday, Feb. 7
7:50 a.m. — 100 block of Chestnut, suspicious situation
2:50 p.m. — W. High/Tuthill, obstructing justice – 1 arrested
6:20 p.m. — Hill/Riverside. general non-criminal
8:39p.m. — S. Front/Chestnut, traffic stop
10:49p.m. — 100 block of Spruce, general non-criminal
11:29p.m. — 500 block of Main, general assist
11:50 p.m. — 200 block of First, public peace
Monday, Feb. 8
3:10 a.m. — 700 block of W. Prairie Ronde, alarm-unfounded
4:15 a.m. — 100 block of Chestnut, suspicious situation