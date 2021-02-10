Nearly 200 arrested for impaired driving during end-of-the-year holiday crackdown

LANSING — Law enforcement officials recently released the results of an end-of-year crackdown on impaired driving.

Officers from 90 police departments, sheriff’s offices and Michigan State Police posts recently increased patrols across the state during the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over crackdown from Dec. 11, 2020, to Jan. 1. Before and during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, law enforcement officers throughout Michigan participated in the enforcement campaign with the goal of saving lives and decreasing crashes by stopping impaired drivers.

“If you are impaired by any substance you shouldn’t drive,” said Michael L. Prince, Office of Highway Safety Planning director. “Motorists were asked to make responsible decisions as they celebrated the holidays and to have a plan in place to get home safely. Unfortunately, the holidays were not a merry occasion for everyone.”

Preliminary reports indicate officers made 7,529 traffic stops, arrested 159 drunk drivers and 39 drivers under the influence of drugs, issued 1,120 speeding citations, 88 seat belt citations, and 13 child-restraint citations. In addition, officers made 147 felony arrests during the enforcement period.

In one instance, a trooper from the MSP Flint Post responded to a road-rage incident in progress, which led to the arrest of a suspect for two counts of felonious assault, possession of a firearm with unlawful intent, multiple counts of felony firearm, and possession of Adderall.

According to the 2019 Michigan Annual Drunk Driving Audit by the MSP, 41.9 percent of all fatal crashes that occurred involved alcohol, drugs or both.

In Michigan, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher, although motorists can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes they are impaired. Michigan’s drunk driving law contains a zero-tolerance provision for drivers with certain illegal drugs in their system. The same penalties for drunk driving also apply to those convicted under the zero-tolerance drug provision.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is supported with federal traffic safety funds provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and coordinated by the OHSP.