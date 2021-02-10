expand
Ad Spot

February 10, 2021

Nearly 200 arrested for impaired driving during end-of-the-year holiday crackdown

By Submitted

Published 11:02 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

LANSING — Law enforcement officials recently released the results of an end-of-year crackdown on impaired driving.

Officers from 90 police departments, sheriff’s offices and Michigan State Police posts recently increased patrols across the state during the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over crackdown from Dec. 11, 2020, to Jan. 1. Before and during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, law enforcement officers throughout Michigan participated in the enforcement campaign with the goal of saving lives and decreasing crashes by stopping impaired drivers.

“If you are impaired by any substance you shouldn’t drive,” said Michael L. Prince, Office of Highway Safety Planning director. “Motorists were asked to make responsible decisions as they celebrated the holidays and to have a plan in place to get home safely. Unfortunately, the holidays were not a merry occasion for everyone.”

Preliminary reports indicate officers made 7,529 traffic stops, arrested 159 drunk drivers and 39 drivers under the influence of drugs, issued 1,120 speeding citations, 88 seat belt citations, and 13 child-restraint citations. In addition, officers made 147 felony arrests during the enforcement period.

In one instance, a trooper from the MSP Flint Post responded to a road-rage incident in progress, which led to the arrest of a suspect for two counts of felonious assault, possession of a firearm with unlawful intent, multiple counts of felony firearm, and possession of Adderall.

According to the 2019 Michigan Annual Drunk Driving Audit by the MSP, 41.9 percent of all fatal crashes that occurred involved alcohol, drugs or both.

In Michigan, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher, although motorists can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes they are impaired. Michigan’s drunk driving law contains a zero-tolerance provision for drivers with certain illegal drugs in their system. The same penalties for drunk driving also apply to those convicted under the zero-tolerance drug provision.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is supported with federal traffic safety funds provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and coordinated by the OHSP.

More News

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 570,895 cases, 14,977 deaths

Vaccinations may be yearlong process in Berrien County

Merritt Vite, of Niles

Stephen Frederick Howard, of Buchanan

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 570,895 cases, 14,977 deaths

Berrien County

Vaccinations may be yearlong process in Berrien County

Business

Niles introduces inaugural Restaurant Week

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union reveals 2020 community impact numbers

Berrien County

Nearly 200 arrested for impaired driving during end-of-the-year holiday crackdown

Education

Despite pandemic challenges, NHS production a success

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 27 – Feb. 8

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 569,980 cases, 14,965 deaths

Berrien County

Michigan Community College Association receives grant to improve student pathways to in-demand careers

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves grant application for park alongside Dowagiac Creek

Cass County

Suspicious vehicle fire under investigation in Howard Township

News

Niles City Council member poses Black History Month challenge

News

Niles City Council revokes licenses from marijuana business

Buchanan

McCoy Creek Trail extension delayed

Berrien County

Southwestern Medical Clinic welcomes new general surgeon

Berrien County

USPS asks residents to clear snow, ice

Berrien County

League of Women Voters of Michigan files complaint against limit on petition signatures

Breaking News

B.1.1.7. variant of COVID-19 identified in Van Buren County

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 569,417 cases, 14,905 deaths

Berrien County

Cass, Berrien 4-H clubs announce community service GooseChase challenge

Berrien County

Michigan residents reminded to stay safe during cold weather

Berrien County

High school volunteers encouraged to apply for United Way scholarship

Berrien County

Area schools take half-day for vaccine clinics

News

Niles Police Log: Jan. 29 – Feb. 1