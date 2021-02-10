expand
Stephen Frederick Howard, of Buchanan

Aug. 30, 1955 — Nov. 11, 2020

Stephen Frederick Howard, 65, passed away at his home in Buchanan, Michigan on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

Steve was born on Aug. 30, 1955, to the late Gerald A. and Laura M. Howard in Jackson, Michigan.

Steve is survived by his brother, Willam A. (Jean) Howard, of Traverse City, Michigan, and The Villages, Florida, sister, Beverly J. (Ron) Lichty, of Phoenix, Arizona, and brother, David W. (Sandra) Howard, of Traverse City, Michigan, and eight nephews and nieces.

Steve grew up in Jackson and graduated from Parkside High School in 1973. He attended Jackson Community College earning an associate’s degree in science and Michigan State University with a bachelor’s of science degree in fisheries and wildlife. Pursuing his interest in music, he went on to achieve an associate’s degree in arts from Lake Michigan College.

He was baptized and confirmed in the First United Methodist Church of Jackson. As a youth, he enjoyed Boy Scout adventures and camping, highlighted by a trip to Philmont Scout Ranch, in Cimarron, New Mexico.

Steve loved music and enjoyed playing the tuba, performing and traveling with the Southshore Symphony Orchestra, the Marquette City Band and Zeeland Community Band, consisting of groups of adults that love to play music. He participated in concerts in Washington D.C and Helsinki, Finland where the bands were invited to perform. Steve was very fond of his fellow band members whom he considered close friends.

Steve spent a summer, while at Michigan State University, doing research at Dow Gardens in Midland, Michigan. Thereafter he was employed as a Park Ranger at Michigan Dunes State Park and St. Patrick County Park of St. Joseph’s County, Indiana from where he retired. There he made many friends and would periodically volunteer at the park following his retirement.

Steve loved the outdoors, particularly spending time at his Upper Peninsula properties fishing and camping. He also spent time at the family Sesquicentennial farm in Marcellus, Michigan where he enjoyed the summers since childhood, exploring its fields and woods.

Cremation has taken place. The family is being cared for by the Hoven Funeral Home in Buchanan, Michigan. Graveside services are planned at the family plot in Riverside Cemetery, Three Rivers in early summer.

