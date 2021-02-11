expand
Ad Spot

February 12, 2021

Berrien County Road Department director on administrative leave, commissioners appoint interim director

By Christina Clark

Published 5:16 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

BERRIEN COUNTY – The Berrien County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mac Elliot acknowledged Thursday that the director of the Berrien County Road Department, Jason Latham, had been placed on administrative leave one week ago.

The reason for Latham’s leave is currently unknown.

“The county administrator is currently reviewing the situation,” Elliot said. “Out of respect for Mr. Latham’s privacy, and our policies and procedures, neither the board nor the administrator can comment on any of this at this time.”

Elliot said a resolution had been passed to approve the hiring Neil Coulston as interim director of the BCRD at this time.

“Mr. Coulston has extensive public works experience, along with other service in the public sector,” Elliot said. “I’m confident that he is well qualified to serve as interim road director until the administrative review is completed.”

Elliot said township partners have “our commitment” that the BCRD will continue to provide support and service through the process.

Multiple letters were read out loud at the meeting by Annette Christie, Berrien County executive assistant to the administrator. Some of the letters came from representatives from the BCRD, as well as those in township leadership roles.

A letter from Hagar Township Supervisor Izzy DiMaggio said Latham was a “first class person.”

“[Latham] bought a professionalism to the position that was sorely lacking,” DiMaggio said.

In the letter, DiMaggio also said that, as supervisor for 11 years in Hagar Township, he had felt the township had a very supportive relationship with Latham.

Based on what he had seen reported in the media, DiMaggio felt the county commissioners were “micromanaging” Latham when members asked about snow scraper blade pressure on the roads as well as training for subdivisions in a Jan. 28 meeting.

“I strongly request you rethink this administrative leave,” DiMaggio’s letter said.

Lincoln Charter Township’s supervisor Dick Stauffer also submitted a letter to be read out loud at the meeting. Stauffer’s letter said he felt the BCRD had been well managed from his perspective.

The Benton Charter Township Treasurer Debbie Boothby said the situation with Latham being placed on administrative leave was cause for “great concern” in the community.

“I respectfully ask that local municipalities be able to voice our very real concerns regarding the potential dismissal of Mr. Latham,” Boothby said. “The relationship over the years that has been fostered is much too important to not be considered.”

A letter signed by “various employees of the road department,” according to Christie, was submitted by Kari Bennett, finance director of the BCRD.

“Under [Latham’s] leadership, the Berrien County Road Department has been recognized for a multitude of accomplishments,” Bennett said.

Bennett listed six recognitions between 2018 and 2019, when Latham stepped into the role of director.

“Under [Latham’s] leadership, we feel stability that has not been experienced in many years,” Bennett said.

Three more letters from the public expressed support for Latham in the position of director, with one supporting his removal.

Tony Benhart, of Sodus Township, said the change of director was “overdue.”

“The road department should not be political in any way,” Benhart said.

More News

Pokagon Band to host virtual Sugar Bush season

Edwardsburg Giving Tree seeks winter weather donations

HAVLICEK: Breaking down the House’s COVID Recovery Plan

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Upton censure is disappointing

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band to host virtual Sugar Bush season

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Giving Tree seeks winter weather donations

Cass County

Cassopolis man headed to prison on cocaine charges

Cassopolis

Cassopolis children donate to animal control in honor of late father

Berrien County

Blossomtime pageants postponed until September

Education

Vikings Return initiative puts recent graduates back in classrooms

Berrien County

United Way scholarship focuses on community service

Business

Cassopolis Village Council to sell houses to Main Street Committee

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County Road Department director on administrative leave, commissioners appoint interim director

Berrien County

Dowagiac woman killed in Niles Township collision

News

Police seek suspects in separate incidents of indecent exposure, suspicious activity

Cass County

Cass County receives award of excellence for financial reporting

Cass County

Rep. Carra to host local office hours

Dowagiac

Short term rental ordinance the hot topic at Silver Creek Township board meeting

Business

Downtown Niles business services, sells sewing machines, hosts quilting classes

Education

SMC Board of Trustees adjusts tuition, discusses graduation

DEVELOPING NEWS

Mother: Attempted kidnapping stopped by bystander stepping in

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 570,895 cases, 14,977 deaths

Berrien County

Vaccinations may be yearlong process in Berrien County

Business

Niles introduces inaugural Restaurant Week

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union reveals 2020 community impact numbers

Berrien County

Nearly 200 arrested for impaired driving during end-of-the-year holiday crackdown

Education

Despite pandemic challenges, NHS production a success