expand
Ad Spot

February 11, 2021

Cass County receives award of excellence for financial reporting

By Sarah Culton

Published 2:45 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Cass County recently continued a more than 20-year tradition of excellence in financial reporting.

Last week, County Administrator Jeff Carmen announced Cass County recently received a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2019. The announcement marked the 22nd consecutive year Cass County has achieved the distinction. Last year, Cass County was one of just 12 counties in Michigan to receive the award.

The GFOA established the certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting program in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles to prepare comprehensive annual financial reports that evidence the spirit of transparency and full disclosure and then to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving that goal, according to the GFOA website. GFOA officials said the program’s goal is not to assess participating governments’ financial health but rather to ensure that users of their financial statements have the information they need to evaluate the county’s financial health themselves.

Cass County Finance Director Becky Moore said the award is based on extra steps the county takes in its financial reporting to complete a checklist determined by the GFOA.

“It’s just additional reporting,” Moore said. “We report at a more detailed and higher level. There is a lot of statistical information about the county in the audit, about taxpayers and demographics and things like that. That is the kind of information that makes it different than the average.”

Cass County has been applying for and being awarded the GFOA award since before Moore began working for the county. Still, she said she is happy to continue the tradition.

“When you start with the gold standard, you keep that going,” she said. “This is something the county has been doing forever, and we keep up the reporting.”

In a typical year, Cass County would have received the award much earlier, but this year’s award was delayed due to the COVID-19 virus. Already, the county is preparing its audit and financials for this year’s award. Moore said those would be submitted within the next 30 days.

During a Feb. 4 Cass County Board of Commissioners meeting, County Administrator Carmen said he was pleased with the award.

“We are particularly proud of that,” Carmen said.

More News

Peggy Anna Herold, of Dowagiac

Diana Lou Adams Herter, of Dowagiac

Weller scores career-high 33 points in Chieftains’ victory

Skylar E. Johnson, of Edwardsburg

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Dowagiac woman killed in Niles Township collision

News

Police seek suspects in separate incidents of indecent exposure, suspicious activity

Cass County

Cass County receives award of excellence for financial reporting

Cass County

Rep. Carra to host local office hours

Dowagiac

Short term rental ordinance the hot topic at Silver Creek Township board meeting

Business

Downtown Niles business services, sells sewing machines, hosts quilting classes

Education

SMC Board of Trustees adjusts tuition, discusses graduation

DEVELOPING NEWS

Mother: Attempted kidnapping stopped by bystander stepping in

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 570,895 cases, 14,977 deaths

Berrien County

Vaccinations may be yearlong process in Berrien County

Business

Niles introduces inaugural Restaurant Week

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union reveals 2020 community impact numbers

Berrien County

Nearly 200 arrested for impaired driving during end-of-the-year holiday crackdown

Education

Despite pandemic challenges, NHS production a success

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 27 – Feb. 8

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 569,980 cases, 14,965 deaths

Berrien County

Michigan Community College Association receives grant to improve student pathways to in-demand careers

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves grant application for park alongside Dowagiac Creek

Cass County

Suspicious vehicle fire under investigation in Howard Township

News

Niles City Council member poses Black History Month challenge

News

Niles City Council revokes licenses from marijuana business

Buchanan

McCoy Creek Trail extension delayed

Berrien County

Southwestern Medical Clinic welcomes new general surgeon

Berrien County

USPS asks residents to clear snow, ice