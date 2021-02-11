Diana Lou Adams Herter, of Dowagiac

Oct. 15, 1938 — Feb. 6, 2021

Diana Lou Adams Herter, 82, of Dowagiac, went to be with our Lord and Savior, on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, after a long battle with dementia.

A celebration of life service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Michiana Church of Christ, 500 E. Prairie Ronde St. Dowagiac with Pastor Justin Shepard officiating. Friends visited with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St. Dowagiac. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Diana’s name may be made to Michiana Church of Christ. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.

Diana was born Oct. 15, 1938, in Eau Claire, Michigan to Rudy and Erma (Wesner) Adams. She graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1957. On Feb. 21, 1958, she married the love of her life, Donald “Don” Herter. She was a fun-loving wife, mother and grandmother was known by many as a youth group leader, antiques dealer, artist and former president of the Dowagiac Art Guild. Diana had a strong Christian faith and seldom missed her morning prayer and devotional time. She often dreamt of someday going to Israel to “walk where Christ walked” For many years, she and her best friend and sister-in-law, Kate Herter, would enjoy hours of fun and adventure. Together crisscrossing the backroads of Michigan in search of antique treasures at yard sales, garage sales and antique shops. Diana was an accomplished artist who enjoyed pencil drawing, watercolors and oils. She loved Christmas and used her artistic skills to create magical and elaborate decorating themes, both at home and at the Christmas shop at the former Elder Beerman’s in Benton Harbor. As a youth group leader, Diana taught and counseled many teens in their walk with Christ and was also known for having great pizza parties. As a loving wife, Diana took care of the books and bills for Don’s construction business and would work tirelessly on the farm, picking asparagus and washing and packing squash. As a devoted mother, Diana took great pleasure in her children’s activities and encouraged them in their walk with Christ. As a loving grandmother, she thoroughly enjoyed playing games with her grandchildren, doing artwork together and reading to them. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her, until we are together again, in heaven.

Diana is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Donald C. Herter, of Dowagiac, Michigan. Her loving children, Rick D. Herter, Tracy L. Sumney (Mark), and Todd A. Herter (Lisa). Her adoring grandchildren; Justin Herter (Megan), Alyssa Zuiderveen (John), Brianna Herter, Jonathan Sumney (Alexis), Emily Sumney, Caleb Sumney, Todd Herter Jr., and Evangeline Herter, and her two great-grandchildren; Rowan Eliza Zuiderveen and Gwendolynn Ann Herter. Siblings, Marilyn Fryer (Eldon), Vic Adams (Naomi) and Steve Adams. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudy and Erma Adams and brother, John Adams.