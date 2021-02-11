M. Hubert Vite, of Niles

Feb. 12, 1935 — Feb. 10, 2021

Merritt Hubert Vite, 85, of Niles, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at his daughter’s home after a lengthy illness.

He was born on Feb. 12, 1935, to the late Merritt and Zora (Eisele) Vite in Buchanan.

He graduated from Buchanan High School, class of 1952. On June 26, 1953, he wed the love of his life, Juliana P. Jaroch, at a ceremony at First Presbyterian Church in Niles. Hubert went on to have many successful careers. He worked for many years at Clark Equipment during the day, after grabbing a quick meal he was off to sell Kirby vacuums and worked in his real estate adventures. For many years, he was owner of Tastee Twirl in Cassopolis, and after moving out to Las Vegas, Nevada, Hubert became the #1 Lincoln Salesperson in the state , until his retirement.

Hubert loved to work, he was extremely goal driven and felt great satisfaction in seeing the fruits of his labor. He had very little time for hobbies, given that work was kind of his hobby, however, he could sit and listen to his wife play the violin for hours. She certainly was the apple of his eye and nothing made him happier than seeing her smile. He was extremely proud of his family, and if you spent much time with him, you would hear him boasting of their accomplishments.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of more than 62 years, Juliana Vite, his grandson, Caleb Dudas, and his sister, Dorothy Vite.

Hubert is survived by his beloved three children; Deborah “Deb” (Dan) Dudas, of Niles; sons, Michael Vite, of Cassopolis, and David (Elisa) Vite, of South Bend; doting grandfather of Lisa, Erica, Melissa, Megan, Mike, Molly, Amber, David Jr. and Sabina, six great-grandchildren and his brothers, William (Madelyn) and Robert Vite, all of Buchanan.

Services to celebrate Hubert will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home with a time of visitation beginning at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife at Silverbrook Cemetery.

In keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines, the State of Michigan requires all in attendance to follow all guidelines including, social distancing, mandatory mask, and hand sanitizing. We appreciate your assistance helping us to keep everyone in attendance healthy.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in honor of Hubert have been asked to consider the First Presbyterian Church, 13 South Fourth Street, Niles, MI 49120.

Condolences, photos, and memories of Merritt can be shared with his family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.