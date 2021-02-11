expand
Ad Spot

February 12, 2021

Luke Stowasser scored 16 points to lead Edwardsburg to an easy win over Allegan Wednesday night. (Leader photo/KELLY SWEENEY)

Quick start leads to easy win for Edwardsburg

By Scott Novak

Published 5:30 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — Visiting Allegan would not keep pace with Edwardsburg in the opening half of its Wolverine Conference game Wednesday night.

The Eddies outscored the Tigers 25-10 in the first half en route a 60-34 victory.

Edwardsburg did not show any signs of letting up in the second half as it increased its halftime advantage to 41-23 heading into the final eight minutes of action.

Luke Stowasser scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Eddies, who also got 12 points from Jaylynn Luster and 10 points from Brendan Byce.

Jack Nahikian had nine points to lead Allegan.

Edwardsburg will travel to Otsego on Monday to face the Bulldogs.

More News

Pokagon Band to host virtual Sugar Bush season

Edwardsburg Giving Tree seeks winter weather donations

HAVLICEK: Breaking down the House’s COVID Recovery Plan

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Upton censure is disappointing

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band to host virtual Sugar Bush season

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Giving Tree seeks winter weather donations

Cass County

Cassopolis man headed to prison on cocaine charges

Cassopolis

Cassopolis children donate to animal control in honor of late father

Berrien County

Blossomtime pageants postponed until September

Education

Vikings Return initiative puts recent graduates back in classrooms

Berrien County

United Way scholarship focuses on community service

Business

Cassopolis Village Council to sell houses to Main Street Committee

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County Road Department director on administrative leave, commissioners appoint interim director

Berrien County

Dowagiac woman killed in Niles Township collision

News

Police seek suspects in separate incidents of indecent exposure, suspicious activity

Cass County

Cass County receives award of excellence for financial reporting

Cass County

Rep. Carra to host local office hours

Dowagiac

Short term rental ordinance the hot topic at Silver Creek Township board meeting

Business

Downtown Niles business services, sells sewing machines, hosts quilting classes

Education

SMC Board of Trustees adjusts tuition, discusses graduation

DEVELOPING NEWS

Mother: Attempted kidnapping stopped by bystander stepping in

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 570,895 cases, 14,977 deaths

Berrien County

Vaccinations may be yearlong process in Berrien County

Business

Niles introduces inaugural Restaurant Week

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union reveals 2020 community impact numbers

Berrien County

Nearly 200 arrested for impaired driving during end-of-the-year holiday crackdown

Education

Despite pandemic challenges, NHS production a success