February 12, 2021

By Staff Report

Published 8:31 am Friday, February 12, 2021

BOYS BASKETBALL

DOWAGIAC 52, BERRIEN SPRINGS 50 (OT)

At Dowagiac

BERRIEN SPRINGS 50

James York 5, Lucas Rindfield 0, Byron Tate 8, Jamal Hailey 5, Aiden Rindfield 7, Marshall McFarland 0, Kole Blasko 15, Ashton Sheline 2, Zeb Bodtka 8. TOTALS: 18 8-16 50

DOWAGIAC 52

Will Goodrich 5, Ethan Hannapel 3, Cole Weller 2, Henry Weller 20, Keshawn Russell 0, Stewart Smith 4, Michael Smith 6, Jordan Hardin 12. TOTALS: 24 2-5 52

 

Berrien             12        18        30        46        50

Dowagiac        6          24        40        46        52

3-point baskets: Berrien Springs 6 (York, Hailey, A. Rindfield 2, Blasko 2), Dowagiac 2 (Goodrich, Hannapel). Total fouls (fouled out): Berrien Springs 15 (McFarland), Dowagiac 17 (none). Technical fouls: Dowagiac 1 (C. Weller) Varsity records: Berrien Springs 1-1, Dowagiac 2-0

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSBURG 56, ALLEGAN 35

At Allegan

EDWARDSBURG 56

Ella Castelucci 3, Paige Albright 6, Macey Laubach 8, Katie Schaible 21, Averie Markel 11, Haley Masten 4, Abby Bossler 0, Caitlin Tighe 3. TOTALS: 20 9-22 56

ALLEGAN 35

Kaitlyn Fuller 11, Ann Allen 12, A. Bishop 65, Myah TerAvest 0, Aubrey Evans 0, Maddy Groth 0, Basia Dangremond 0, C. Ruynearson 6. TOTALS: 11 8-14 35

 

Edwardsburg   15        23        36        56

Allegan               7          16        28        35

3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 9 (Albright, Schaible 5, Markel 2), Allegan 5 (Fulton 2, Allen, Bishop 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Edwardsburg 22 (none), Allegan 21 (Evans). Varsity records: Edwardsburg 1-0, Allegan 0-1

 

MARCELLUS 37, HOWARDSVILLE CHRISTIAN 20

At Marcellus

MARCELLUS 37

Brooklyn Vantilbury 2, Gabby High 0, Abby Voss 0, Hannah Wildes 1, addie Curtis 0, Allison Daughtery 8, Emma Holmes 0, Clare Flory 6, Makenzie Schuur 0, Jenna Wells 10, Maddy Kimble O’Connor 0, Rachel Mihills 10. TOTALS: 16 5-9 37

HOWARDSVILLE 20

Andrea Hagenbuch 0, Mercy Gardner 2, Izzy Rupp 3, Rebekah Van Marel 0, Brooklyn Schiedel 0, Jessica Hand 0, Kyla Sparks 4, Alayna Brown 0, Gracie Young 0, Trinity Hostetler 11. TOTALS: 7 5-13 20.

 

Howardsville   5          8          8          20

Marcellus         8          20        31        37

3-point baskets: Howardsville 1 (Rupp), Marcellus 0. Total fouls (fouled out): Howardsville 15 (Hand), Marcellus 16 (none). Technical fouls: Marcellus 1 (Mihills). Varsity records: Marcellus 2-0, Howardsville 1-1

