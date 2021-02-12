BOYS BASKETBALL
DOWAGIAC 52, BERRIEN SPRINGS 50 (OT)
At Dowagiac
BERRIEN SPRINGS 50
James York 5, Lucas Rindfield 0, Byron Tate 8, Jamal Hailey 5, Aiden Rindfield 7, Marshall McFarland 0, Kole Blasko 15, Ashton Sheline 2, Zeb Bodtka 8. TOTALS: 18 8-16 50
DOWAGIAC 52
Will Goodrich 5, Ethan Hannapel 3, Cole Weller 2, Henry Weller 20, Keshawn Russell 0, Stewart Smith 4, Michael Smith 6, Jordan Hardin 12. TOTALS: 24 2-5 52
Berrien 12 18 30 46 50
Dowagiac 6 24 40 46 52
3-point baskets: Berrien Springs 6 (York, Hailey, A. Rindfield 2, Blasko 2), Dowagiac 2 (Goodrich, Hannapel). Total fouls (fouled out): Berrien Springs 15 (McFarland), Dowagiac 17 (none). Technical fouls: Dowagiac 1 (C. Weller) Varsity records: Berrien Springs 1-1, Dowagiac 2-0
GIRLS BASKETBALL
EDWARDSBURG 56, ALLEGAN 35
At Allegan
EDWARDSBURG 56
Ella Castelucci 3, Paige Albright 6, Macey Laubach 8, Katie Schaible 21, Averie Markel 11, Haley Masten 4, Abby Bossler 0, Caitlin Tighe 3. TOTALS: 20 9-22 56
ALLEGAN 35
Kaitlyn Fuller 11, Ann Allen 12, A. Bishop 65, Myah TerAvest 0, Aubrey Evans 0, Maddy Groth 0, Basia Dangremond 0, C. Ruynearson 6. TOTALS: 11 8-14 35
Edwardsburg 15 23 36 56
Allegan 7 16 28 35
3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 9 (Albright, Schaible 5, Markel 2), Allegan 5 (Fulton 2, Allen, Bishop 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Edwardsburg 22 (none), Allegan 21 (Evans). Varsity records: Edwardsburg 1-0, Allegan 0-1
MARCELLUS 37, HOWARDSVILLE CHRISTIAN 20
At Marcellus
MARCELLUS 37
Brooklyn Vantilbury 2, Gabby High 0, Abby Voss 0, Hannah Wildes 1, addie Curtis 0, Allison Daughtery 8, Emma Holmes 0, Clare Flory 6, Makenzie Schuur 0, Jenna Wells 10, Maddy Kimble O’Connor 0, Rachel Mihills 10. TOTALS: 16 5-9 37
HOWARDSVILLE 20
Andrea Hagenbuch 0, Mercy Gardner 2, Izzy Rupp 3, Rebekah Van Marel 0, Brooklyn Schiedel 0, Jessica Hand 0, Kyla Sparks 4, Alayna Brown 0, Gracie Young 0, Trinity Hostetler 11. TOTALS: 7 5-13 20.
Howardsville 5 8 8 20
Marcellus 8 20 31 37
3-point baskets: Howardsville 1 (Rupp), Marcellus 0. Total fouls (fouled out): Howardsville 15 (Hand), Marcellus 16 (none). Technical fouls: Marcellus 1 (Mihills). Varsity records: Marcellus 2-0, Howardsville 1-1