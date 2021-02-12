expand
February 13, 2021

The Brandywine boys bowling team picked up its first win of the season against Saugatuck. (Leader file photo)

Brandywine girls, Niles boys in first place of SAC West Division

By Staff Report

Published 11:22 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

NILES — The Brandywine girls and Niles boys bowling teams are in first place in the West Division of the Southwest Activities Conference following Wednesday’s action.

The Brandywine girls improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the SAC after receiving a forfeit from Saugatuck.

the Niles boys team improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the SAC with a 19-11 win over Bronson at Joey Armadillo’s.

Leading the way for the Bobcat girls team was Myranda Adams, who rolled a 362 series, which included a 190 game.

The Brandywine boys team won its first match of the season as it defeated Saugatuck 28-2. Garrett Stoneburner rolled a 351 series for the Bobcats, including a 201 game.

At the other end of the alley, the Niles boys team was led by Fred Tarbox, who rolled a 387 series that included a 215 game.

Niles was not as fortunate, as they were defeated by Bronson 23-7. Chevelle Jaynes led the Vikings with a 364 series, including a game of 200.

The Vikings travel to Gobles on Monday, while Brandywine will host Coloma on Wednesday.

