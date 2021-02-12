expand
Ad Spot

February 12, 2021

Cassopolis man headed to prison on cocaine charges

By Debra Haight

Published 2:24 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — A Cassopolis man found with a large amount of cocaine during a 2019 traffic stop is going to prison after being sentenced Friday in Cass County Circuit Court.

Michael Jeffrey Canfield, 58, of N. Broadway in Cassopolis, pleaded guilty to delivery and manufacture of cocaine 50 to 449 grams and was sentenced to three to 20 years in prison. He has credit for 37 days served and must pay $1,758 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Sept. 19, 2019, when police stopped his car in Cassopolis for defective equipment and following too close and found cocaine and other items in his car.

Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz said a prison sentence was appropriate given the amount and street value of cocaine found.

“He’s not just a user, he’s a heavyweight dealer here in Cass County,” he said. “When you have 144 grams of cocaine, you have a lot of cocaine. The cocaine he had could be sold for between $6,000 and $30,000.”

“We know what the impact of cocaine is,” Fitz added. “It not only destroys lives. Neighborhoods become compromised and it’s unsafe for everyone. We also know that it brings gun activity. At age 58, he’s not some young foolish kid. He knows far better.”

Defense attorney Shannon Sible said Canfield had a good life including service in the military and having a good job before his addictions got worse. He asked for a possible boot camp or probation sentence. 

Canfield said he realizes he has a problem.

“I don’t wish to downplay the amount of drugs I had on my person,” he said. “I do realize that is a problem here and around the country, but I would not consider myself a big time dealer. The reason I had so much on hand was for my personal use.”

Cass County Circuit Judge Mark Herman said that while Canfield might be a decent person on one level, he is also dealing drugs.

“It’s one thing to destroy your own life. It’s another to deal and destroy other
lives,” he said.

More News

Edwardsburg Giving Tree seeks winter weather donations

HAVLICEK: Breaking down the House’s COVID Recovery Plan

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Upton censure is disappointing

Cassopolis man headed to prison on cocaine charges

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Giving Tree seeks winter weather donations

Cass County

Cassopolis man headed to prison on cocaine charges

Cassopolis

Cassopolis children donate to animal control in honor of late father

Berrien County

Blossomtime pageants postponed until September

Education

Vikings Return initiative puts recent graduates back in classrooms

Berrien County

United Way scholarship focuses on community service

Business

Cassopolis Village Council to sell houses to Main Street Committee

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County Road Department director on administrative leave, commissioners appoint interim director

Berrien County

Dowagiac woman killed in Niles Township collision

News

Police seek suspects in separate incidents of indecent exposure, suspicious activity

Cass County

Cass County receives award of excellence for financial reporting

Cass County

Rep. Carra to host local office hours

Dowagiac

Short term rental ordinance the hot topic at Silver Creek Township board meeting

Business

Downtown Niles business services, sells sewing machines, hosts quilting classes

Education

SMC Board of Trustees adjusts tuition, discusses graduation

DEVELOPING NEWS

Mother: Attempted kidnapping stopped by bystander stepping in

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 570,895 cases, 14,977 deaths

Berrien County

Vaccinations may be yearlong process in Berrien County

Business

Niles introduces inaugural Restaurant Week

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union reveals 2020 community impact numbers

Berrien County

Nearly 200 arrested for impaired driving during end-of-the-year holiday crackdown

Education

Despite pandemic challenges, NHS production a success

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 27 – Feb. 8