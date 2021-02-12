COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien County reported one new COVID-19 deaths Friday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
As of Friday, Berrien County reported 10,382 COVID-19 cases and 214 deaths, up from 213 deaths reported Thursday.
Van Buren County reported 4,610 cases and 84 deaths.
Cass County reported 3,488 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths
Berrien County has reported 9,155 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
In total, Michigan has seen 573,372 COVID-19 cases and 15,062 related deaths.