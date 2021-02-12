Daily Data: Saturday, Feb. 13

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NILES 53, BRANDYWINE 47

At Brandywine High School

NILES 53

Kamryn Patterson 12; Bailey Bickel 0; Amara Palmer 23; Natalie Lucero 4; Sydney Skarbek 1; Brynn Lake 7; Alexis Rauch 4; Amirah Lee 2. TOTALS: 16 19-35 53

BRANDYWINE 47

Ellie Knapp 16; Alysa Adamczyk 3; Malikiyyah Abdullah 10; Kadence Brumitt 13; Tressa Hullinger 1; Marigrace Foster 0, Haley Scott 4. Fouls: 13 18-34 47

Niles 7 26 41 53

Brandywine 5 14 26 47

3-point baskets: Niles 2 (Patterson, Lake), Brandywine 3 (Adamczyk, Abdullah, Brumitt). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 24 (Bickle, Palmer, Rauch), Brandywine 25 (Forster). Technical fouls: Niles 1 (Palmer), Brandywine 1 (bench). Varsity records: Niles 1-0, Brandywine 1-1

BUCHANAN 60, COMSTOCK 13

BUCHANAN 60

Faith Carson 22, Hannah Haroldsen 10, Claire Shelton 8, Hailey Jonatzke 6, Jillian McKean 4, Hannah Tompkins 4, Alexa Burns 4, Claire Lietz 1.TOTALS: 24 8-13 60

COMSTOCK 13

D. Reed 2, S. Beavers 2, M. DeYoung-Foster 2, K. Gilley 2, K. Owens 2, M. Bowers 2, A. Putti 1. TOTALS: 4 5-8 13

Comstock 3 10 13 13

Buchanan 11 33 54 60

3-point baskets: Buchanan 2 (Haroldsen 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Buchanan 12 (none), Comstock 10 (none). Varsity records: Buchanan 2-0 (1-0 BCS), Comstock 0-3 (0-1 BCS)

BOYS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 77, NILES 62

At Brandywine High School

NILES 62

Jordan Jones 13, George Pullen 12, Zach Stokes 10, Diemetrius Butler 4, Adrian Thomas 12, Austin Bradley 0, Casey Marlin 0, Mike Gilcrese 11. TOTALS: 22 14-33 52

BRANDYWINE 77

Carson Knapp 15, Bryce Taberski 2, Gabe Gouin 8, Nate Orr 17, Michael Palmer 0, Jeramiah Palmer 9, Jamier Palmer 0, Caleb Byrd 8, Kendall Chrismon 18. TOTALS: 23 26-39 77

Niles 13 27 43 62

Brandywine 20 44 55 77

3-point baskets: Niles 4 (Jones, Pullen 2, Thomas), Brandywine X. Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 23 (Stokes, Thomas), Brandywine X (none). Technical fouls: Niles 1 (bench). Varsity records: Niles 0-1, Brandywine 2-0

BUCHANAN 64, COMSTOCK 32

BUCHANAN 64

Ryan Young 14, Logan Carson 14, John Gartland 11, Macoy West 9, Gavin Fazi 5, Keeghan Pelley 4, Jake Zelmer 2, Johnny Rager 2, Troy Holloway 2, Cade Preissing 1. TOTALS: 27 8-21 64

COMSTOCK 32

D. Wilkins 10, JR Kellum 7, DJ Howard 7, I. Patterson 5, K. Mortimer 2, T. Ross 1. TOTALS: 10 9-18 32

Comstock 2 16 25 32

Buchanan 13 24 48 64

3-point baskets: Buchanan 2 (Gartland 2), Comstock 3 (Wilkins 2, Patterson). Total fouls (fouled out) Buchanan 17 (none), Comstock 13 (none). Varsity records: Buchanan 1-1 (1-0 BCS), Comstock 2-1 (0-1 BCS)