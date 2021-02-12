LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Upton censure is disappointing

I am truly disappointed in the Republican Party of Cass County’s recent censuring of Congressman Fred Upton. In contrast to this, I agree with Rep. Upton that “the hallmark of our democracy is the peaceful transition of power.”

On Jan. 6, 2021, then President Donald Trump did incite violence on the part of segments of his supporters. These “Party of Trump” insurrection supporters surely cannot be what the Grand Old Party has become.

An article in our Dowagiac Daily News stated the county’s GOP resolution was passed by a majority vote in a special meeting of their Executive Committee. No number of votes or specific names were given so we don’t know who to hold responsible for this intolerable action. Did party leaders do any polling of their members prior to taking this vote or was this simply the personal opinion of the board members present? How did board members know just how many of their members agreed with their stance versus how many supported Rep. Upton’s stand?

I applaud Rep. Upton’s firm stand against our former president’s inflammatory rhetoric which led to the riots at the U.S. Capitol Building. Trump’s rhetoric was seen and heard by our entire world…not just a select group. I would like to know who, in addition to Cass County GOP secretary Wally Berndt, made this decision to censure.

As a longtime educator, I am deeply concerned how this present political strife, along with all the fake news Trump has generated, is affecting adult members as well as the youth of our society.

If you agree with Rep. Upton’s stand on behalf of the people of Michigan’s 6th Congressional District against false information and Trump’s insurrection, please join me in letting him know how proud you are of his support of our Constitution.

Barbara Groner

Dowagiac