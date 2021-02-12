expand
Ad Spot

February 12, 2021

Applications are now open for United Way’s annual Volunteer United scholarship. Pictured are 2020 winners Anna Glomski, Jonathan Leach and Zoey Martin. (Submitted photo)

United Way scholarship focuses on community service

By Sarah Culton

Published 9:17 am Friday, February 12, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — High school seniors dedicated to community service in southwest Michigan have the chance to win a scholarship toward their post-secondary education.

United Way of Southwest Michigan is seeking nominations for the Volunteer United Youth Scholarship Award. The Volunteer United Youth Scholarship Award recognizes one self-nominated winner from each of the three counties in UWSM’s area: Berrien, Cass and Van Buren, who has demonstrated a commitment to volunteerism through innovation, dedication, and advocacy for community improvement throughout their high school career.

“It’s so important to encourage young people to get involved with volunteering when they are very young,” said Jennifer Tomshack, marketing and communications manager for United Way of Southwest Michigan. “It forms them into someone who really cares about the community, cares about other people and wants to give their all to others. We see that time and again with the scholarship winners we have coming through, and we want to encourage that in our communities. We want to make sure young people have a chance to build on the volunteer experience they have had in high school.”

Winners will be recognized in the fall. Each winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship made out to their college on their behalf. Only current high-school seniors are eligible to apply. Applications are due by March 12.

“This past year, volunteers have stepped up to help their communities during the pandemic, and that holds true for local youth, too, who looked for ways to continue to be involved and help their neighbors and other community members even though schools, sports, and other activities were shut down,” said Debbie Ramirez, director of volunteer engagement at United Way of Southwest Michigan. “There are some amazing volunteer leaders in our community —and many of them are teenagers.”

Tomshack said she is excited to see this year’s applications and find out how local youth have continued volunteering despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s amazing to me to see how creative people have gotten to find a way to continue to help the community and our organization,” she said. “People who have the best of intentions in their hearts find a way. There have been lots and lots of people who have stepped up and helped others. It will be really interesting to see what the kids have done this year. I think we are going to see some great stories come out of this.”

In 2020, the annual scholarship award went to Anna Glomski, of Paw Paw High School, now attending Concordia University Ann Arbor; Jonathan Leach, of Ross Beatty High School, Cassopolis, now Southwestern Michigan College; and Zoey Martin, of Niles High School, now SMC.

“They really blew us out of the water,” Tomshack said. “They give you an idea of the incredibly high caliber of applicants we get for this scholarship.”

With the 2021 deadline fast approaching, Tomshack said she would encourage any high school senior in Berrien, Cass or Van Buren counties dedicated to community service to apply for the scholarship.

“We encourage any high school senior who has done volunteering to throw their hat into the ring,” she said.

High-school seniors can apply for the scholarship at uwsm.org/nominate-a-volunteer.

More News

Pokagon Band to host virtual Sugar Bush season

Edwardsburg Giving Tree seeks winter weather donations

HAVLICEK: Breaking down the House’s COVID Recovery Plan

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Upton censure is disappointing

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band to host virtual Sugar Bush season

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Giving Tree seeks winter weather donations

Cass County

Cassopolis man headed to prison on cocaine charges

Cassopolis

Cassopolis children donate to animal control in honor of late father

Berrien County

Blossomtime pageants postponed until September

Education

Vikings Return initiative puts recent graduates back in classrooms

Berrien County

United Way scholarship focuses on community service

Business

Cassopolis Village Council to sell houses to Main Street Committee

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County Road Department director on administrative leave, commissioners appoint interim director

Berrien County

Dowagiac woman killed in Niles Township collision

News

Police seek suspects in separate incidents of indecent exposure, suspicious activity

Cass County

Cass County receives award of excellence for financial reporting

Cass County

Rep. Carra to host local office hours

Dowagiac

Short term rental ordinance the hot topic at Silver Creek Township board meeting

Business

Downtown Niles business services, sells sewing machines, hosts quilting classes

Education

SMC Board of Trustees adjusts tuition, discusses graduation

DEVELOPING NEWS

Mother: Attempted kidnapping stopped by bystander stepping in

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 570,895 cases, 14,977 deaths

Berrien County

Vaccinations may be yearlong process in Berrien County

Business

Niles introduces inaugural Restaurant Week

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union reveals 2020 community impact numbers

Berrien County

Nearly 200 arrested for impaired driving during end-of-the-year holiday crackdown

Education

Despite pandemic challenges, NHS production a success