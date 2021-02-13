expand
Ad Spot

February 13, 2021

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Upton should wear censures as badges of honor

By Submitted

Published 6:30 am Saturday, February 13, 2021

Congressman Upton should wear his censures by the Republican party as badges of honor and courage. 

Although I have been a registered Republican for my entire adult life, I mourn for the party.  The Republican party will flounder until it treasures truth, compels competency, demands decency and restores its integrity. 

Republicans must not follow leaders who lie as easily and consistently as water flows downstream. While it is reprehensible to lie to the public, it is even worse to believe lies and lie to yourself.

Robert J. DuComb Jr.

Cassopolis

More News

PHOTO GALLERY: Bobcats top Vikings to improve to 2-0

PHOTO GALLERY: Crosstown rivals square off at Brandywine

Several sentenced on drug charges in Cass County

Fat Tuesday, Valentine’s Day offer Niles residents a chance to stock up on sweets

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Several sentenced on drug charges in Cass County

Business

Fat Tuesday, Valentine’s Day offer Niles residents a chance to stock up on sweets

Cass County

Cassopolis councilman, teacher a voice for the youth

Cass County

‘Meth grandpa’ sentenced to probation

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band to host virtual Sugar Bush season

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Giving Tree seeks winter weather donations

Cass County

Cassopolis man headed to prison on cocaine charges

Cassopolis

Cassopolis children donate to animal control in honor of late father

Berrien County

Blossomtime pageants postponed until September

Education

Vikings Return initiative puts recent graduates back in classrooms

Berrien County

United Way scholarship focuses on community service

Business

Cassopolis Village Council to sell houses to Main Street Committee

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County Road Department director on administrative leave, commissioners appoint interim director

Berrien County

Dowagiac woman killed in Niles Township collision

News

Police seek suspects in separate incidents of indecent exposure, suspicious activity

Cass County

Cass County receives award of excellence for financial reporting

Cass County

Rep. Carra to host local office hours

Dowagiac

Short term rental ordinance the hot topic at Silver Creek Township board meeting

Business

Downtown Niles business services, sells sewing machines, hosts quilting classes

Education

SMC Board of Trustees adjusts tuition, discusses graduation

DEVELOPING NEWS

Mother: Attempted kidnapping stopped by bystander stepping in

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 570,895 cases, 14,977 deaths