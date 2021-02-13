Several sentenced on drug charges in Cass County

In drug sentencings, three area residents were given probation. Cass County Prosecutor. Victor Fitz told all three defendants that they are at a fork in the road and can either choose life or choose death with continued use of methamphetamines.

Andrew John Adkins, 32, of Elkhart, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to 18 months’ probation, credit for five days served, six months license suspension and $2,148 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Oct. 4, 2020, when he was a passenger in a car stopped by police near Jones. He was found to be in possession of meth.

David Robert Haney, 33, of Granger, pleaded guilty to possession of meth as a habitual offender and was sentenced to three years’ probation, credit for 171 days already served, one year license suspension and $2,128 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred May 5, 2020, near Edwardsburg. Haney had appeared at his ex-girlfriend’s home, taken her car and then returned. When arrested, police found cash and meth on him. He also faces court hearings in Indiana.

Austin Lee Lovely, 23, of Middlebury, Indiana, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and larceny $200 to $1,000 and was sentenced to two years in probation under the 7411 provision where he can keep the charges off his record, credit for 17 days already served and $2,378 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred July 21, 2020, near Edwardsburg. Police were called when he tried to steal another person’s car. He was found with meth on him as well as stolen property.

In other sentencings:

• Robert Joseph Ruhlman, 29, of Clay, Michigan, formerly of Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of Adderall and was sentenced to one-year probation, six months license suspension and fines and costs of $1,125. That incident occurred Dec. 5, 2019 at the Dowagiac Rite-Aid. He also pleaded guilty to attempted larceny $200 to $1,000 from a Dec. 25, 2019 incident in Dowagiac and was sentenced to credit for two days served and $375 in fines and costs.

• A 22-year-old man, of Silverbrook Avenue in Niles, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree home invasion and was sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Training Act to two years’ probation, credit for one day served and $2,328 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Dec. 24 to 27, 2019, near Edwardsburg. He can keep the charge off his record if he is successful

on probation.