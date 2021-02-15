expand
Ad Spot

February 16, 2021

Brandywine’s Kendall Chrismon (33) battles for a loose ball Friday night. (Leader photo/SCOTT NOVAK)

Brandywine uses big first half to defeat rival Vikings

By Scott Novak

Published 11:29 am Monday, February 15, 2021

NILES — Host Brandywine used a dominating first half to defeat crosstown rival Niles in the Vikings’ first BCS Athletic Conference Red Division boys basketball game Friday night.

The Bobcats (2-0, 1-0 BCS Red) outscored the Vikings (0-1, 0-1 BCS Red) 44-27 in the first half on its way to a 77-62 win over Niles.

The contest was high-energy from the start, with both teams looking to push the ball up the court and get into its offensive sets quickly.

Niles’ Jordan Jones drives to the basket against the Bobcats. (Leader photo/SCOTT NOVAK)

The Bobcats were a bit more consistent shooting the ball and attacking the basket than the Vikings, who made some first-game mistakes.

Brandywine opened up a 20-13 advantage in the opening quarter, which it extended to 44-27 by halftime.

Niles played better in the second half after making some adjustments, but could never get enough defensive stops to make a serious run at the Bobcats, who led 55-43 heading into the final quarter.

“in the second quarter, we kind of stopped doing the things were doing, and there was a lot of one-on-five,” said Brandywine Coach Nathan Knapp. “We stopped moving the ball around. Defensively we let up a bit and Niles got comfortable. Then we went on a run to end the first half.”

Niles cut the lead to 27-24, but were outscored 17-3 the rest of the way as Brandywine took a 17-point lead into halftime.

Former Niles player Kendall Chrismon scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Bobcats, who also got 17 points from Nate Orr and 15 points from Carson Knapp.

Niles had five players reach double figures in the contest, led by Jordan Jones’ 13 points. George Pullen and Adrian Thomas both finished with 12 points, while Mike Gilcrese added 11 and Zach Stokes 10.

“They were very quick,” Knapp said of the Vikings. “At times, I thought they were even quicker than we were. But that is what you want to see, You want to gauge where you are at.”

The Vikings return to the court Friday night as they travel to Berrien Springs for another BCS Red Division contest. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Brandywine hosts arch rival Buchanan in a key BCS Red Division clash on Friday. That game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

More News

Niles sisters expand cosmetics line

DUS Board of Education approves purchase of district transportation vehicles

MSP asks residents to stay safe during bitter cold, snow impacting Michigan

Health department taking appointments for Wednesday COVID-19 vaccination clinic

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Business

Niles sisters expand cosmetics line

Dowagiac

DUS Board of Education approves purchase of district transportation vehicles

Berrien County

MSP asks residents to stay safe during bitter cold, snow impacting Michigan

Berrien County

Health department taking appointments for Wednesday COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Dowagiac

Online gaming, sports betting launches at Michigan Four Winds Casinos

Giving

City of Niles, Michigan Gateway Community Foundation partner to help community members

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 575,489 cases, 15,158 deaths

News

Lakeland Urology expands access to care for patients

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan warned of heavy snow fall, dangerous driving conditions

Berrien County

Berrien County 4-H Leaders Association announces election winners

Cass County

Dowagiac teen injured in Newberg Township crash

Berrien County

Berrien County needs resident survey participation to assist in broadband internet expansion efforts

Berrien County

DASAS recognizes National Teen Dating Violence Awareness month

News

Niles Police Log: Feb. 3-9

Cass County

Several sentenced on drug charges in Cass County

Business

Fat Tuesday, Valentine’s Day offer Niles residents a chance to stock up on sweets

Cass County

Cassopolis councilman, teacher a voice for the youth

Cass County

‘Meth grandpa’ sentenced to probation

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band to host virtual Sugar Bush season

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Giving Tree seeks winter weather donations

Cass County

Cassopolis man headed to prison on cocaine charges

Cassopolis

Cassopolis children donate to animal control in honor of late father

Berrien County

Blossomtime pageants postponed until September