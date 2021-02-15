Berrien County 4-H Leaders Association announces election winners

BERRIEN COUNTY — The Berrien County 4-H Leaders Association recently hosted its annual elections for open seats on its executive board, also known as the Berrien County 4-H Leaders Council. The Berrien County 4-H Leaders Council serves as counsel to the 4-H Program Coordinator for 4-H Youth Development and the Berrien County MSUE staff. Council members, in addition to their monthly meetings, serve as chairs to various committees that provide events throughout the Berrien County 4-H program that include, but are not limited to, 4-H Recognition Banquet, 4-H Connections, County Projects/workshops and scholarship selections.

Newly appointed representatives will serve a three-year term as an adult director or a two-year term as a teen director. 4-H youth between the ages of 13-19 years were able to cast their ballot for two teen representatives, while adult leaders casted ballots for three adult representatives.

The 2021 adults elected to Council:

Sarah Cronk – Town & Country Paws and Pals 4-H Club

Angela Widdis – Galien Chanters 4-H Club & Best Friends 4-H Club

The 2021 teens elected to Council:

Daniel McKee – Teen Leader for Redbud Country Goat 4-H Club

Laila Roman – Teen Leader for Redbud Country Goat 4-H Club

Newly appointed representatives were officially “seated” on Council during the Jan. 25 re-organizational meeting. Council members still serving terms include Tracie Baker (Baroda Bunnies 4-H Club), Darlene Mattson (Best Friends 4-H Club), Bobbi Lawson (Galien Chanters 4-H Club), Roxy Cochran (Tryon 4-H Saddle Club), Chelsey Sobralski (Baroda Bunnies 4-H Club), Deanna Sobralski (Baroda Bunnies 4-H Club), Elaine McKee (Redbud Country Goat 4-H Club), and Ben McKee (Redbud Country Goat 4-H Club).