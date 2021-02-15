expand
Ad Spot

February 16, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 575,489 cases, 15,158 deaths

By Submitted

Published 4:07 pm Monday, February 15, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — The state of Michigan reported new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Monday, Berrien County reported 10,396 COVID-19 cases and 215 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 4,618 cases and 84 deaths.

Cass County reported 3,492 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths

Berrien County has reported 9,360 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 575,489 COVID-19 cases and 15,158 related deaths.

More News

Niles sisters expand cosmetics line

DUS Board of Education approves purchase of district transportation vehicles

MSP asks residents to stay safe during bitter cold, snow impacting Michigan

Health department taking appointments for Wednesday COVID-19 vaccination clinic

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Business

Niles sisters expand cosmetics line

Dowagiac

DUS Board of Education approves purchase of district transportation vehicles

Berrien County

MSP asks residents to stay safe during bitter cold, snow impacting Michigan

Berrien County

Health department taking appointments for Wednesday COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Dowagiac

Online gaming, sports betting launches at Michigan Four Winds Casinos

Giving

City of Niles, Michigan Gateway Community Foundation partner to help community members

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 575,489 cases, 15,158 deaths

News

Lakeland Urology expands access to care for patients

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan warned of heavy snow fall, dangerous driving conditions

Berrien County

Berrien County 4-H Leaders Association announces election winners

Cass County

Dowagiac teen injured in Newberg Township crash

Berrien County

Berrien County needs resident survey participation to assist in broadband internet expansion efforts

Berrien County

DASAS recognizes National Teen Dating Violence Awareness month

News

Niles Police Log: Feb. 3-9

Cass County

Several sentenced on drug charges in Cass County

Business

Fat Tuesday, Valentine’s Day offer Niles residents a chance to stock up on sweets

Cass County

Cassopolis councilman, teacher a voice for the youth

Cass County

‘Meth grandpa’ sentenced to probation

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band to host virtual Sugar Bush season

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Giving Tree seeks winter weather donations

Cass County

Cassopolis man headed to prison on cocaine charges

Cassopolis

Cassopolis children donate to animal control in honor of late father

Berrien County

Blossomtime pageants postponed until September